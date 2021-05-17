Image source: Getty Images

Ever wondered how much it costs to build a house? Well, although there’s no straightforward answer to this question, here’s an estimate of what you can expect if you decide to build your dream home.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. This tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

How much does it cost to build a house?

How much it’ll cost you to build your dream home will depend on a few things, including the materials you use and the property location.

As a rough guide, a new home can cost between £1,800 and £3,000 per square metre to build, so be sure you’ve got enough money to complete the project. Whether you’re using savings, the Help to Build scheme or a self-build mortgage to fund the build, you’ll need to have the money available before you begin.

Remember, too, that you’ll need to cover legal and professional fees such as planning applications and self-build insurance, and it’s best to have emergency funds to hand to cover unexpected costs. You don’t want to be caught out by running out of cash halfway through the project!

For the most accurate estimate, consult local builders and compare quotes. However, to help you better understand the costs involved, let’s break down the typical expenses associated with building a house.

1. Initial outlays

Before you build, you’ll need to cover costs like:

planning applications fees

house design fees

self-build insurance and warranties

mortgage application fees (if applicable)

You’ll also need to pay for setting up the plot for construction (e.g. installing a site office and fencing off the worksite). These costs vary widely, so consult with local builders for more guidance.

2. Exterior construction

When it comes to how much it costs to build a house, the exterior costs the most money.

To begin, your load-bearing walls can cost around £30,000, according to Homebuilding. You’ll also need to pay for:

foundations

brickwork

building materials

roof

It’s impossible to say what you’ll pay for the foundations until a builder starts work on the plot. The other costs vary considerably depending on the finishing you want.

3. Interior construction

A standard floor structure will set you back at least £3,200. Plus, you’ll still need flooring, whether it’s carpet, laminate, tiles or wood.

You’ll also need to pay for partition walls, ceilings and finishings. What you’ll spend depends largely on your budget and personal tastes.

4. Services and utilities

You’ll need to pay for connections to mains services like water and electricity if the plot doesn’t already have these connections. What’s more, you’ll need to install electrical wiring throughout the property and a central heating system.

Basic wiring can cost between £37 and £45 per square metre, and the average central heating system costs around £5,000.

5. Windows and doors

According to Everest, you’ll spend at least £500 on each window, but costs are often higher than this. Door costs vary depending on the size and quality of the finishings.

Your builder can give you an accurate quote depending on how many windows and doors are involved.

6. Amenities

You can install a bathroom and shower suite for around £3,700, but you’ll pay more for higher quality tiles and finishings.

A basic kitchen with standard laminate worktops again costs around £3,700 but you’ll pay nearly £7,000 for a small kitchen from a fitting company like Magnet.

How much it costs to build a house can be influenced by how much you spend on the interior room design, so shop around for the best deals.

7. Fixtures and fittings

According to Homebuilding, fixtures like staircases start at around £1,250, and if you want to invest in a chimney, expect to pay upwards of £6,000 for a basic installation.

If you want built-in cupboards and other custom fittings, prices vary widely. You’ll also pay extra for garden landscaping.

8. Additional outlays

Don’t forget the additional outlays you’ll need to cover to complete the project, such as stamp duty and solicitor’s fees. The costs vary depending on where you are in the UK, and the level of work involved.

You should also have home insurance in place before you move in.

Takeaway

How much does it cost to build a house? Well, there’s no straight answer. It all depends on the type of house you’re building and how big it is.

To reduce costs where possible, you might consider managing the build yourself rather than hiring a main contractor, which means you hire the subcontractors yourself and provide the building materials.

If you have the right DIY skills, you can complete many of the finishing touches yourself, such as fitting a new kitchen or bathroom. However, don’t undertake this work unless you can handle it. Otherwise, it could cost you more in the long run!

Want a more accurate estimate of how much it costs to build a house? Check out a self-build cost calculator, or contact a local builder for a quote.

Are you making these 3 common investing mistakes? These all-too-common investing errors can cause you to miss out on the long-term wealth-building power that shares can hold…. To help you side-step these pitfalls, and move forward on your path to wealth-building, we’ve created a free report, “The 3 Worst Mistakes New Investors Make”. Just enter you best email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here, it's free!