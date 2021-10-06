First-time buyers could save money by opting for this kind of property

First-time buyers often face a slew of challenges when it comes to buying a home. Perhaps the most significant challenge is saving enough for a deposit. With house prices rising rapidly over the past year to new record highs, things are certainly harder for buyers.

But could opting for a particular type of property make it easier for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder?

What’s the current picture with house prices?

According to the latest house price index from Zoopla, average house prices in the UK rose by 1.2% in the three months to the end of August. This took the annual rate of house price growth to 6.1%. Zoopla says prices will continue to rise in the near future with demand outpacing supply as people seek larger homes.

That means that more prospective first-time buyers are likely to be priced out of the current market. They will have to either postpone their homeownership dream or pay a significantly higher price to make their dreams a reality.

How can first-time buyers save money when buying a property?

According to Zoopla, opting for a flat instead of a house could be a smarter and cheaper option for first-time buyers trying to get on the property ladder.

With house prices currently so high, many first-time buyers might struggle to save the required deposit and would also have to contend with high monthly mortgage payments. And with demand for houses being much higher than supply, buyers might also have to compete with other interested buyers for an affordable house.

This is where opting for a flat comes into play. Flats are generally more cost-effective than houses, with deposits and monthly mortgage payments being lower.

According to Zoopla, first-time buyers are also likely to face less competition when it comes to a flat. This not only gives buyers more choice but also puts them in a stronger position to negotiate the price and save even more.

What are the benefits of buying a flat for first-time buyers?

Apart from the potential to save on buying costs, a flat also comes with several other advantages.

Flats are usually low maintenance, with no gardens to deal with.

The cost of maintaining common areas are shared.

People often feel safer in a flat, especially if it’s in a good area.

Some flat complexes offer access to communal facilities such as gyms and swimming pools.

Flats are often located near city centres, making access to amenities more convenient.

Are there any downsides to buying a flat?

Yes. The main downsides to keep in mind include:

Limited space and less storage than in a house.

No garden.

Having neighbours above or below your property could be disruptive.

You’ll probably have to pay a service charge.

There’s potential for restrictive policies, such as whether you can keep pets.

Bottom line

Opting for a flat instead of a house could help first-time buyers get on the property ladder more easily and save money.

That said, flats are not ideal for everyone. First-time buyers will need to carefully consider their goals and weigh up the pros and cons before going for this type of property.

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.