10 tiny house flaws that can cost you up to £32k!

Are small house flaws something we should worry about? Well, maybe. According to research by Tap Warehouse, ignoring those pesky odd jobs around the house can cost you up to £32,000 in the long run!

So, to help you save money and keep your house in good working order, we’ll take you through what you need to know.

House flaws and bad habits

To keep home utility and repair costs down, two important things to do are:

fix small house flaws before they become major issues

improve some less-than-ideal housekeeping habits

Why do bad habits matter? Because over time, they can actually cause damage to your property. So, although we’re talking mainly about fixing physical house flaws, you need to also consider how bad habits could be costing you money, too.

With all that in mind, here are the 10 things to consider if you’re trying to keep energy and repair bills down.

1. Taking water from a cold tap

If you like drinking tap water, fill a jug and pop it in the fridge. Waiting for the cold water tap to run wastes, on average, £17 per year, according to Tap Warehouse’s research.

2. Filling the kitchen sink

Do you fill the kitchen sink to the top when washing the dishes? Save up to £25 per year just by switching to a bowl instead. Another option is to avoid letting the dishes pile up by quickly washing them as they appear.

3. Not using a water meter

This one’s a saving hack, rather than a house flaw.

With a water meter, you can reduce your water bill because you’ll only pay for the water you actually use, rather than an estimated (and possibly larger) figure. If your utility company doesn’t offer a water meter, shop around to see if there’s another deal available.

4. Using an inefficient shower head

If your shower head uses more water than necessary, your energy bills could rise by around £95 per year, according to Tap Warehouse. Switch to an adjustable shower head or install a flow regulator to save money.

5. Leaving a toilet leak

Toilet leaks can be hard to spot. But if they’re left untreated, they can add hundreds of pounds to your utility bills. Check around your toilet for signs of damp. Put down some tissue if you’re unsure, and check again later for leaks. If you find a leak you can’t fix on your own, call a plumber.

6. Ignoring a leaking tap

A leaking tap is one of the most common house flaws. The problem? Leaky taps slowly waste up to 175,000 litres of water annually – the equivalent of £300 on your water bill! The problem is usually a broken washer, which you can easily (and cheaply) buy from hardware stores like B&Q.

7. Forgetting to clean the fridge coils

Those coils behind your fridge? They help to keep your food cold. If they’re dirty, they won’t work properly, and if they break, you could face a £385 bill to fix the damage. Turn off the fridge and hoover the coils once every six months or so.

8. Blocking an air brick

House flaws like blocked air bricks cause moisture to build up, which leads to rising damp. Alarmingly, this issue could cost up to an eye-watering £16,000 to fix. So, clear leaves, moss and other debris from your air bricks regularly.

9. Failing to check sealant

When was the last time you checked the sealant around your bath, shower, or sink, or even your kitchen units? Reseal any fading, peeling patches when required, and redo the whole sealant once every year or so.

According to Tap Warehouse, bathroom leaks can cost up to £2,000 to repair. To make it worse, most home insurers won’t cover ‘wear and tear‘ claims like water leaks from worn sealant, so you’ll need to cover the bill.

10. Ignoring a broken gutter

Noticed a leaking gutter recently? Don’t ignore it. A gutter leak can seriously damage your roof, walls and chimney. And if it’s left untreated, you could face a bill of up to £12,500. You’ll also need to pay to fix the gutter itself, should it break.

Get your gutters inspected or cleared at the first sign of a leak to prevent structural damage.

House flaws: takeaway

Do you recognise any of the house flaws or bad habits on this list? Don’t worry, they’re extremely common! Have a look around the house and see what issues there are and what habits you could improve on.

Here’s a bonus tip: if you’re looking to save money on your energy bills, remember to shop around for the best deals. Check out price comparison sites and discover what other providers have on offer – there’s a chance your existing tariff is not the most competitive!

