These are the counties with the most caravan parks

Image source: Getty Images

According to research by CompareTheMarket, there’s been a 95% increase in caravan-related Google searches this year, with over 1.8 million Brits looking for a caravan in the last 12 months. And with so many Brits planning a UK holiday this year, pitches in caravan parks are in high demand.

But where are the most popular caravan parks in the UK? And what insurance will you need to get there? Let’s take a look.

Counties with the most caravan parks

According to CompareTheMarket’s research, the easiest place to find a caravan park in the UK is North Yorkshire, which is home to 359 sites. So, if a countryside staycation appeals to you, it could be wise to check out what’s on offer in North Yorkshire.

Is a beach vibe more your scene? Cornwall’s next on the list, with an impressive 210 caravan parks to choose from. And for those of you looking for a mix of countryside and coastlines, check out Cumbria. You’ll find 165 caravan parks on offer there.

Fancy travelling elsewhere in the UK for a caravan trip? Gwynedd in Wales is home to 88 caravan sites, and you’ll find 114 parks in the Scottish Highlands. So, wherever you want to visit this year, there are plenty of caravan parks to choose from.

Caravan parks and insurance

Before you head off on holiday, you need to insure your caravan. Broadly speaking, there are two types of caravan insurance available.

1. Static caravan insurance

If you leave your caravan at a site, you should take out static caravan insurance. It works like home insurance, and it covers things such as accidental damage to your property.

2. Touring caravan insurance

If you’re towing your caravan with your car, you need touring caravan insurance. Why? Because your regular car insurance only covers car damage, so it won’t cover your caravan if it’s damaged in an accident, or if it’s stolen on the road.

Choosing caravan insurance

To find a good deal on caravan insurance, check out price comparison websites and compare quotes. You might also ask your existing car and home insurance providers if they do caravan insurance policies.

Optional extras, like breakdown cover, may be added separately. Check your quote carefully and ensure it’s comprehensive enough for your needs.

Want to save money on your caravan insurance? Here are some extra tips:

Smaller caravans might be cheaper to insure, so consider choosing a more compact model.

Always keep your caravan somewhere safe, like a secure caravan storage site or a driveway with a locked gate.

Some insurers offer discounts to caravan club members, so ask about extra discounts if you’re a member of a caravan club.

Use security devices like alarms, ground anchors and hitch locks to deter thieves.

Takeaway

Caravan parks are always popular for holidays. So, to secure your pitch and avoid disappointment, plan your trip as early as possible. While you’re hunting for a pitch, though, don’t forget to shop around for caravan insurance to protect your mobile home.

Are you renting your caravan this year? Check whether your insurance policy covers damage caused by guests, or find out what extra insurance you’ll need.

4 iron-clad rules for saving money on everything Our Editor Sam Robson has been on a personal cost-cutting mission for years – and it’s time to share his wisdom. Check out his choicest saving tips and tricks in this free report, “Sam’s 4 Iron-Clad Rules For Saving Money On Everything”. Just enter your email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here!

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Jennifer Laird Jennifer is a writer specialising in debt, personal banking, and small business finance.