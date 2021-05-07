Over £8.5 billion worth of garden goods could be uninsured!

Image source: Getty Images

Have you spent more on garden goods during lockdown? If the answer’s yes, you’re not alone. According to research from MoneySuperMarket, around 30% of Brits have invested more in their gardens due to Covid-19 rules, and we’re expected to spend more as the summer draws near.

Plot your path towards financial freedom with our Hero’s Journey tool! MyWalletHero is here to help you learn about taking control of your money, whether that’s paying off debt, working towards a short-term money goal, or investing for your future. This tool can help you understand the next steps on your journey – simply choose a goal that best describes your current interests to get started.

The problem? Well, despite buying more garden goods, we’re not insuring them. In fact, 32% of Brits haven’t insured their new garden additions, which means over £8.5 billion worth of goods could be uninsured right now!

Let’s break down why garden insurance matters, and what coverage you can get.

Should I insure my garden goods?

In short, yes. Why? Well, according to MoneySuperMarket’s research, garden theft is pretty common. In fact, it’s affected 25% of us at some point, and the losses can well exceed £300 depending on what’s stolen. Unless you want to cover the cost of replacing new garden furniture, a DIY tool or an expensive barbecue, you need insurance cover.

Aren’t you covered if you’ve got home insurance, though? Not necessarily. Nearly a quarter of those affected couldn’t claim on their home insurance because the items weren’t covered, and roughly 22% could only claim on some of the items. Let’s check out why.

Does home insurance cover garden goods?

If you’ve got buildings and contents insurance, you’ve got some garden cover. However, it’s probably not enough to cover all garden goods.

Buildings insurance covers things like fences, patios and sheds.

Contents insurance covers moveables like ornaments and plant pots.

The problem? Insurers only pay out so much. So, there’s a good chance a standard policy won’t cover more expensive garden items, like top-of-the-range barbecues.

Don’t worry, though. To protect your garden goods, you can either:

shop around for more extensive contents insurance; or

take out a garden insurance policy to cover high-value items.

In short, although standard contents insurance probably covers lower value items, it’s often not enough protection if you’ve bought pricey garden furniture or if you keep items like bikes in your garden.

How do I keep my garden goods safe?

Okay, so we know home insurance is important, but how do you protect your garden furniture from theft or damage in the first place? Well, here are a few ideas:

Deter thieves by installing some security lighting around your garden.

If you can afford it, install a CCTV camera in your driveway or back garden.

Store expensive items like patio furniture in a locked shed or garage when you’re out.

Make sure there’s a padlock on your garden gate.

Don’t have anywhere to store large outdoor furniture like a bench? Consider bolting it down so it’s much harder for thieves to steal.

Takeaway

Are your garden goods insured? Maybe not. Check your policy carefully and ask your insurer for advice if you’re unsure. Consider taking out more contents insurance or additional garden insurance if necessary.

Want a new home insurance policy? Don’t forget to shop around for the best deal. According to MoneySuperMarket’s research, you could save up to 46% on your insurance premiums just by comparing a few quotes to see which is cheapest!

Are you making these 3 common investing mistakes? These all-too-common investing errors can cause you to miss out on the long-term wealth-building power that shares can hold…. To help you side-step these pitfalls, and move forward on your path to wealth-building, we’ve created a free report, “The 3 Worst Mistakes New Investors Make”. Just enter you best email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here, it's free!