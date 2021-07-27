Home insurance: summer holidays can lead to 10% spike in burglaries

Image source: Getty Images

Do you have comprehensive home insurance cover? It’s more important than ever that you check your policy. According to research by Quotezone, burglaries spike by 10% between June and August each year. Here’s a look at what’s behind the summer burglary ‘boom’ and the home insurance cover you need to protect your property during the holidays.

The summer burglary boom

With the Covid-19 pandemic keeping us at home for so long, the summer months are a chance for thieves to make up for ‘lost time’ this year by targeting empty homes as we set off on holiday. Worryingly, though, Quotezone found that:

73% of Brits don’t have a burglar alarm

More than half of us don’t live in an area monitored by neighbourhood watch

In other words, our homes are vulnerable, which is why you need a suitable home insurance policy in place to protect your valuables. But does your home insurance cover break-ins while you’re abroad? Let’s take a look.

Home insurance and holidays

First, check the fine print of your home insurance policy. Most policies cover you if you’re only away for a week or two. But if you’re leaving home for more than 30 days, you might be unprotected. Don’t worry, though – you can simply inform your insurer that you’re going away and arrange for extra insurance cover. This may cost you a little more, but it’s crucial your home is properly insured.

Next, check what your policy actually covers. For example, although building and contents insurance normally covers some high-value items, it probably won’t cover all of your valuables such as garden furniture. If you need extra cover, now’s the time to take it out!

Finally, it’s worth checking whether your policy covers your valuables if you lose them on holiday. If it doesn’t, consider looking for travel insurance with gadget cover.

How to protect your home

Aside from taking out comprehensive home insurance, here’s how else you can protect your property this summer:

Don’t tell anyone other than close friends and family about your holiday plans. In other words, don’t advertise your empty home all over social media – this could make your property vulnerable.

Fence in your garden and keep the gate locked at all times.

Make sure you have a burglar alarm and always check it’s working properly before you leave the house.

Consider investing in some CCTV equipment, if you can afford it. Or, simply put up a sign saying there’s CCTV in operation – this might deter burglars.

Use timers on your lights so they come on at night even if you’re not home.

Check out the Met Police website for more hints and tips on home security.

Home insurance: takeaway

Are you heading off on holiday this year? If you’re leaving home for more than 30 days, don’t forget to tell your home insurance provider. Otherwise, you could invalidate your policy, which might leave you out of pocket if something happens while you’re away.

Even if you’re only away for a short time, make sure you’ve got a reliable alarm system in place, and keep valuables out of sight.

And finally, if you’re looking for home insurance, shop around for a good deal by checking out some price comparison sites like Confused.com and MoneySuperMarket.

About the author Jennifer Laird Jennifer is a writer specialising in debt, personal banking, and small business finance.