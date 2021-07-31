Easy ways to make money monthly using your car

Image source: Getty Images

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic have been far-reaching. We’ve been forced to adapt to a new normal, and many are having to be increasingly innovative to find new ways of making money. With this in mind, MotorEasy has highlighted six easy ways to make money using your car. We take a look.

1. Turn your car into a moving billboard

All you need to do is search and sign up for advertising services, where you advertise brands on your car using vinyl stickers. Finding an advertising company is straightforward. A quick Google search will provide a list, which you can narrow down through proximity, pay and reviews.

You could earn up to £150 a month. However, this depends on the type of advert and where you park or drive your car.

2. Deliver flyers or packages

Using your car for deliveries 12 hours a week could add an average of £340 for flyers and £627 for packages each month. To get you started, search for leaflet or retail distribution services and contact the companies for more information.

It’s important to keep in mind that during the coronavirus period, Covid-19 protocols must be observed, especially during delivery.

3. Rent out your driveway

The best thing about renting out your driveway if you’re not using it is that there’s little to no physical effort required. It might be the easiest way to make money on the list. Additionally, you’ll be free to engage in other income-generating activities.

To get started, you can look for an online parking marketplace and enquire about the requirements and how much you can earn. MotorEasy highlights that you can expect an average of £79 a month, but it could be as high as £216 a month if you reside in London.

4. Rent out your car charger

If you own an electric car, you could rent out your charger to earn over £300 a month. All you need to do is look for a local electric vehicle (EV) charging station. Find out whether they are looking for electric car drivers who can rent out their chargers and how much you can earn.

5. Rent your car out

If you’ve already adapted to working from home, you may find that you’re using your car less and less. When not in use, you could rent it and earn easy money. MotorEasy estimates that you could earn an average of £590 a month. Again, remember that we’re in a pandemic. As you rent out your car, remember to observe Covid protocols.

To get started, look for a local car hire company and list your car. Once listed, people can log into the company’s app and locate your car. They can even indicate the different times they need the vehicle for easy planning and management.

6. Loan your car to production companies

If you own a classic, luxurious or period-specific car, you might be missing out on an opportunity to make easy and sound money. Set designers frequently search for these cars to be parked, not even driven, in the background of shots for commercials, films or music videos.

About the author Victor Garrett Victor is a freelance writer who loves to read and write about personal finance and related disciplines with the aim of educating people to make better financial and investment decisions.