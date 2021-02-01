How you could save £690 annually on heating bills

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re looking for a way to save on bills, you’re not alone. According to a survey by Boiler Plan, over half (55%) of Brits believe they pay too much for their heating and one in six feel they are overpaying.

With some Brits paying over £1,000 a year to heat their homes, it’s no wonder finances are tight. Surprisingly, the survey also found that most people don’t think switching to a different provider could save them much money, even though savings could up to £300, especially if they have been with the same provider for a long time.

“Many people, today, do not have the luxury of spending more on their heating,” says Ian Henderson, managing director of Boiler Plan. “We hope that our tips to reduce heating bills can help those who may be struggling financially as we continue to feel the effects of COVID.”

Here are seven clever tips to help you save up to £690 a year on your heating bills.

1. Switch energy provider before winter arrives

The earlier you start, the more time you’ll have to shop around for good prices. Plus, late autumn and winter is when you rely on energy the most for heating. Have you missed the ‘early’ period? Don’t worry. Regardless of the month, it still makes sense to switch as soon as possible.

2. Service your boiler regularly

Inefficient boilers can increase your heating costs significantly – up to a whooping £340 per year, according to Boiler Plan. A boiler’s annual service will set you back around £60, a small price to pay to reduce the cost of your central heating. If you have boiler insurance, servicing might be covered.

3. Don’t use your radiator as a clothes dryer

Tempted to dry your clothes on the radiators in winter? Don’t do it! Your boiler has to work harder and for longer to keep the radiator working at its top heating level, using a lot more energy. Instead, hang your clothes outside or in another room.

4. Get a solar thermal heating system

A solar thermal system can save you up to £100 each year on your energy bills. While purchase and installation can be pricey (up to £5,000), there are government grant schemes available to cover up to a third of the cost.

5. Stay clear of using an electric heater

Using an electric heater for just a few hours a day might seem like a better option than running your heating all day. But electric heaters use up a lot of energy and could add up to £175 to your energy bill per year.

6. Don’t turn off your heating in winter

Frozen pipes can cost hundreds of pounds to repair, so set your central heat to 12 degrees if you’re going to be away for a while. This will ensure that your pipes don’t freeze.

7. Install a smart thermostat

A smart thermostat allows you to control your heating through an app, so you can turn it on and off as needed. Depending on how long you’re away from home daily, this could save you up to £75 on your bills.

