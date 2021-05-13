How is the travel industry reinventing itself post-pandemic?

Image source: Getty Images

Data from the World Tourist Organization (UNWTO) reveals an unprecedented 74% drop in international arrivals across the world in 2020. Unsurprisingly, that’s led to pent-up demand as people yearn to see more than just their own four walls and back yard.

Figures collated by business debt solutions provider Company Debt show that 82% of people now feel ready to travel again.

More than 1,200 people took part in the research, and a quarter of the hopeful holidaymakers involved intend to travel in autumn. This was followed by 19% who were optimistically hoping for an early summer holiday and 16% who were planning late summer breaks.

So, here’s what the travel industry is doing to make people feel safe post-pandemic according to Company Debt’s findings.

1. Vaccine passports

They’re controversial, but they’re heading to a smartphone near you. The government has announced that individuals will be able to access their ‘vaccine status’ via the NHS app from 17 May.

The government warns that not all countries are accepting proof of vaccination. That means you’ll still need to check what rules are in place before you renew your passport and pack your bags.

2. Contactless visits and virtual reality tours

Hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions are focusing on creating apps that allow for contactless check-in and check-out. Some hotels are even minimising daily cleaning services so that no one else goes in or out of your room during your stay.

Businesses are also encouraging holidaymakers to book by showcasing safety measures via virtual reality tours.

3. Covid-safe origami aeroplane seats

New, snazzy aeroplane seats designed in Britain and manufactured by a French cabin equipment supplier will have built-in wings. These can be fitted to 90% of seats in economy and used to create barriers between passengers.

4. Marketing hygiene

Savvy travel industry marketers are putting hygiene and cleanliness standards at the heart of their advertising.

Businesses are making sure customers know about rigorous cleaning schedules. Websites and marketing material include information on safety measures such as social distancing.

5. Moving towards local travel

Uncertainty over international travel means increased opportunities for the UK travel industry to push the virtues of a Great British holiday.

Visit Britain has forecast that domestic tourism spending will reach £51.4 billion in 2021. It’s a huge figure that’s 51% up compared to 2020 but only 56% of the level of spending in 2019.

Tourism set for growth

Appetite for holidays is certainly there. Beyond 2021, revenue for the travel industry is predicted to grow by an average of 13% every year until 2025 when it will exceed 2019 levels.

And if all this tourism talk has reminded you of what you’ve missed, here’s a list of countries you can currently visit along with where to get a cheap Covid test. Plus, here are some tips to help you save on costs when holidaying abroad.

