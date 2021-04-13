Image source: Getty Images

Want to know the most expensive dog breed in the UK? Well, according to research by Small Business Prices, it’s the Bulldog, which costs roughly £3,947 to buy or adopt in 2021. But what’s behind this eye-watering price tag? Let’s take a look.

Why are some dog breeds in the UK so expensive?

It’s all down to demand, really.

Firstly, many of us have been working from home throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, 3.2 million households purchased their own furry companions to combat loneliness and social isolation.

The result? More demand for dogs, which pushes up prices.

Secondly, some dog breeds are more suited to remote working environments than others. For example, according to Small Business Prices, Shih Tzus and Bulldogs thrive at home. They don’t mind being left alone while you’re on the phone. So, we’re seeing an increased demand for very particular dog breeds in the UK.

The 10 most expensive dog breeds in the UK

Want to buy a dog this year? Here’s a rundown of the UK’s most expensive dog breeds in 2021.

1. Bulldog

Adaptable and relatively quiet, it’s unsurprising that the Bulldog tops this list. They’re okay in flats and they don’t need too much exercise, either.

Before Covid-19, Bulldogs cost around £2,724 to adopt – over £1,000 less than they cost now.

2. Bernese Mountain Dog

A gentle giant, the Bernese Mountain Dog costs roughly £3,209 to buy now, according to Small Business Prices.

Although they’re large dogs, they do okay in towns or cities, but they do need at least one hour of exercise per day. Another plus? Even though they’re friendly, they actually make decent guard dogs.

3. Havanese

The Havanese costs, on average, £3,167 to adopt now – up nearly £1,000 on pre-pandemic prices. They’re hugely adaptable to flat living and very trainable, so they make great remote working companions.

They do require regular grooming, though, so this could increase the cost of owning one.

4. Great Dane

As one of the most expensive dog breeds in the UK, Great Danes cost around £3,151 to adopt.

However, they need a lot of activity and they don’t like being left alone much, so if you’re returning to work soon, this might not be the breed for you.

5. French Bulldog

Not to be confused with the Bulldog, the French Bulldog costs around £3,142 in 2021. They’re one of the most popular breeds for lockdown living, according to Small Business Prices.

They thrive in flats and they don’t need too much exercise, so they suit remote working environments.

6. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

You can expect to pay around £2,943 for a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in 2021, which is up by nearly £1,000 from early 2020.

While they’re okay in flats, they have a very low tolerance for being left alone, and they require regular grooming.

7. Pomeranian

Another expensive UK dog breed, a Pomeranian costs, on average, £2,939 to buy or adopt.

Although it suits flat living, it does need frequent grooming and it might bark. Bear this in mind if you’re returning to the office and leaving it alone all day!

8. Vizsla

In 2021, Vizslas cost around £2,922.

They’re fairly low maintenance, but they do best in larger houses with garden space.

9. Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers cost roughly £2,822 right now.

They’re highly active and fairly quiet, but they might not be the best option if you’re returning to work.

10. Labrador Retriever

A constant favourite, the Labrador Retriever costs around £2,821 to buy in 2021.

Again, it does need regular exercise and plenty of space, so it’s not the best option for apartment living.

Tips for saving on pet care costs

When did UK dog breeds get so expensive? Here are some tips for saving money where possible.

Get pet insurance. This can save you money in the long run if your dog needs medical treatment.

Adopt a pet from a shelter rather than paying for a new puppy.

Rather than paying for a professional groomer, groom the dog yourself.

Neuter or dress your dog. In the long term, this is cheaper than an accidental litter!

A daily walk is a cost-effective way to exercise and entertain your dog, especially if they’re a small or low-maintenance breed.

And remember, some UK dog breeds are just more expensive than others – always do your research before buying a new furry companion.

Takeaway

The most expensive dog breeds in the UK will, most likely, change over time as we return to work, start moving again and heal from the pandemic. Whichever breed you choose, though, just make sure you’ve got the budget for a dog.

If your circumstances are changing and you’re worried you can’t care for your dog properly anymore, contact a charity like the Blue Cross for advice.

