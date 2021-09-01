Up to 30,000 Avios available annually for just £60k spend on this Amex business credit card!

Image source: Getty Images

With travel coming back on the agenda, are you looking for a way to boost your Avios balance? If so, then you may want to check out Amex’s latest offer on its British Airways American Express Accelerating Business Credit Card. It could potentially earn you 30,000 Avios for spending £60k in a year.

Here is everything you need to know about this new offer.

What is the new business credit card offer?

American Express has updated its Avios offer on its British Airways Accelerating Business Credit Card.

From 1 September, cardmembers can earn 10,000 Avios every time they spend £20k – up to a maximum of three times a year. So if you were to spend £60k on your business credit card in one year, you would earn 30,000 Avios.

The annual bonus will be calculated based on spend in a calendar year, not a membership year. So it doesn’t matter when you take the card out, the bonus is linked to what is spent on the card between January and December.

And it’s not just bonus Avios that are on offer. Business credit card members also earn 1.5 Avios on every £1 of eligible spend. So if you regularly use your card, then your points total could quickly stack up.

What else is on offer?

American Express likes to look after its customers and specialises in rewards. So alongside the Avios benefits offer, the card also has another reward scheme.

This is British Airways’ complimentary On Business Points loyalty programme, which looks to provide flexibility for business travel. Cardholders will earn two On Business points for every £1 of eligible BA spend. The scheme enables travellers to change, cancel or upgrade a flight booking outside 24 hours before departure with no extra charges or cancellation fees.

As the card is part of the Amex family, cardholders also benefit from travel accident protection and travel inconvenience insurance. There’s also refund and purchase protection. As well as this, all spend on supplementary cards will contribute to the On Business Points and Avios balances.

However, it is important to note that this business credit card carries a £250 annual fee.

What do Avios give you?

If you are a regular user of the Avios reward scheme, you may already have a handle on how much Avios are worth. But if you are a new business credit card member dipping your toe in for the first time, it can be hard to understand what 30,000 Avios can get you.

Firstly, let’s break down what Avios are. They are points offered as part of a reward scheme that turns your everyday spending on your business credit card into flights with British Airways and its sister airlines, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus. Alternatively, you can also redeem your Avios against things like hotel stays or car hire.

As for what Avios are worth, this depends on how you use them. As a general rule of thumb, Avios tend to be worth most when redeemed against flights. Even then, it depends on which flights.

According to the Amex website, if you redeem your Avios through the BA Executive Club programme, then you can get the following:

20,000 Avios = One return flight from London to Athens

15,000 Avios = One return flight from London to Barcelona

9,000 Avios = One return flight from London to Berlin

You can find out more about the terms and conditions, taxes, fees and carrier charges on the Amex website.

About the author Kate Anderson Kate is a freelance writer specialising in personal finance. She made her start as an analyst at Nielsen, closely following financial news developments and working on the front line of best buys. Having written for MyWalletHero... Read More