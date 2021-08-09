The credit card offering up to 30% immediate cashback at 600+ London restaurants*

Image source: Getty Images

Just a few weeks after UK fintech giant Revolut launched a new travel feature, Stays, that allows users to book a holiday and get up to 10% cashback, the company has introduced yet another dazzling cashback feature for its users. The new feature, called Restaurant Rewards, grants you up to 30% immediate cashback when you eat at any of over 600 London restaurants.

Here’s what you need to know about this enticing offer and how you can take advantage of it.

What is Revolut’s new cashback offer at London restaurants?

To celebrate the lifting of lockdown restrictions in the UK, Revolut has partnered with some of the most popular restaurants in London to offer users up to 30% cashback when they pay their bill*.

Revolut says it will be rolling out its new Restaurant Rewards scheme across the UK in 2021, with other European cities to follow.

How does the new offer work?

It’s very simple. Once you’ve finished your meal at any of the participating London restaurants, simply open the Revolut app and go to ‘Revolut Rewards’. Next, select the pub, restaurant or coffee shop you’re eating at. Finally, tap to activate the reward and then pay with your Revolut card. You will receive cashback into your Revolut account in just a few seconds.

What’s more, when you eat at participating restaurants in London, you can even opt to split the bill with your friends using the popular Revolut feature that allows you to divide an expense with your Revolut contacts and receive money back easily and quickly.

Commenting on the scheme, Mikael Peydayesh, lead product owner at Revolut, said: “At Revolut, we are all about giving our customers more. We know how challenging lockdown has been for the nation, and so we wanted to create an easy way to allow our customers to get more from their money while celebrating the return to normal life.

“We are also very proud to support the restaurant industry – from independent businesses to bigger chains – after a very difficult year. So, why not raise a glass and make a toast in one of the restaurants available with Revolut’s Restaurant Rewards and get cashback instantly after paying the bill?”

Could you be rewarded for your everyday spending? Rewards credit cards include schemes that reward you simply for using your credit card. When you spend money on a rewards card you could earn loyalty points, in-store vouchers airmiles, and more. MyWalletHero makes it easy for you to find a card that matches your spending habits so you can get the most value from your rewards. Compare rewards credit cards now

How many London Restaurants are participating?

Over 600 London restaurants, pubs, bars and coffee shops are part of the new scheme. These include popular names such as:

Madison

Sky Garden

Radio Rooftop

Hawksmoor

Five Guys

SushiSamba

Zuma

Bluebird

Pret

Flat Iron Steak

Here are examples of what you could save at two London restaurants by taking advantage of Revolut’s new Restaurant Rewards scheme:

£98.14 a year on daily coffee from Pret.

£22.50 on a 300g rib-eye steak and a bottle of wine at Flat Iron.

How do I join Revolut?

If you don’t already have an account with Revolut, don’t worry, it’s quite easy to create one.

Just head over to the Revolut website and enter your phone number. You’ll receive a text with a link to download the Revolut app.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, you will need to provide a few details and documents to verify your identity. Once you’ve done so and everything has been approved, your account will be activated. You can then request your Revolut prepaid card, which you should receive in a matter of days.

After that, you’re all set to take advantage of up to 30% cashback at a number of London restaurants*.

*Terms and conditions apply.

How these 5 credit card ‘must-knows’ could help you… We all know that a bad credit history makes it hard to borrow money – but did you know that improving your credit score could also help secure lower interest rates on credit cards, saving you hard-earned cash? Find out how you could improve your credit score, and your credit-application chances, with our free report “5 Things To Know Before You Apply For A Credit Card”.

Just enter you best email below for instant access to your free copy. Click here!

Was this article helpful? Yes No

About the author Sean LaPointe Sean is a personal finance writer with a strong passion for helping others become more financially literate and make better financial decisions. He covers everything from credit cards to savings to investing.