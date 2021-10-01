Over half of Brits spending more on wellness products than a year ago

Image source: Getty Images

Brits are now spending more time and money on improving their physical and mental health than they did a year ago. This is according to new research carried out by American Express. Here’s a breakdown of what Brits are doing to improve their physical and mental health, including the kind of wellness products they are spending their money on.

The effect of Covid-19 on people’s mental wellness

Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on not just people’s physical health but also their mental health. Whether it’s feeling lonely, anxious or isolated due to lockdown or worried and anxious about jobs and finances, it’s been a tough 18 months for many.

In fact, research by American Express shows that the mental health of nearly two thirds (63%) of UK consumers has been affected in one way or another by the pandemic.

What Brits are doing to improve their mental wellness

The research shows that while a large number of Brits have seen their mental health suffer during this pandemic period, the majority are taking action and trying to find solutions to the mental health problems they may be experiencing.

For example, exercise (53%), getting a good night’s sleep (43%) and listening to music (37%) have been cited by Brits as having the greatest positive impact on their mental health.

Additionally, 32% of Brits say that they have changed their diet. A further 29% have reduced their social media consumption and 24% have limited their screen time in an attempt to improve their mental health.

Travel is also seen by many consumers as key to mental health improvement. A whopping 83% of consumers say that going on holiday helps them feel restored. Meanwhile, 49% say that they would be willing to spend extra for wellness activities on future holidays.

Overall, 55% of UK consumers say they have spent more on wellness products than they did a year ago.

The top three items that consumers have spent more money on over the past year are:

Natural vitamins and supplements (35%)

Home fitness equipment (29%)

Dietary food options (26%)

Improving your mental health without spending a fortune

It’s certainly great that Brits are investing in their physical and mental wellness in what has undoubtedly been a tough time.

That being said, it’s important to keep in mind that while spending money on products and experiences that can improve your wellness is worthwhile, self-care is not all about spending money. Rather, it’s about taking care of yourself and doing things that will allow you to perform at your peak.

Building positive routines and having a well-balanced lifestyle can help you keep your physical and mental wellness in good shape over the long term.

When it comes to improving your mental wellness, there are ways to ensure that you are spending your money smartly.

For example, if you believe that a specific product or experience could help boost your mental wellness, take your time to shop around for the best possible deal. And once you get your deal, see if you can squeeze some more value out of it. For example, you could pay for the product or experience with a cashback credit card to claw a little of your money back.

A budget can also be a useful tool in ensuring that you are spending your money wisely. For example, you could create a budget and set a specific amount for self-care activities such as a gym membership. By having a specific plan for your money, there are fewer chances of overspending and finding yourself in a financial bind that could increase stress.

Has the pandemic got you feeling down in the dumps? You are not alone. Check out these tips on prioritising your mental health and taking care of yourself in these challenging times.

