Marriott Bonvoy American Express card: how to get double bonus points

Fancy a night away or a post-lockdown dream holiday? That dream could become a reality with the new offer from Marriott Bonvoy and American Express. Between 1 July and 31 August 2021, new cardholders will receive a double bonus of 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. They’ll also get Marriott Bonvoy Gold member status for a year.

Interested? Let’s take a look.

What’s on offer?

The Marriott Bonvoy American Express card typically has a welcome offer of 20,000 bonus points based on cardholders spending £3,000 in the first three months.

But for new cardholders between 1 July and 31 August 2021, this will be doubled to 40,000 bonus points.

In addition to the extra bonus points, new cardholders will also get Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite member status for a year. Gold members earn 25% more points than members on eligible hotel purchases. They also get a late 2pm checkout, a welcome gift of bonus points with each stay and exclusive member rates.

What else do you get with a Marriott Bonvoy American Express card?

Reward cards can be a great way to earn a little extra on your spending. With the Marriott Bonvoy American Express card, you can earn points on your everyday spend.

The card has a two-tiered system for earning reward points. You earn two points for every full £1 spent on your card, and six points from American Express for each £1 of eligible spend at Marriott properties.

What can points get you?

Points earned on your Marriott Bonvoy American Express card can then be redeemed at more than 6,500 hotels and resorts in over 120 countries. You can also use them towards flights or transfer them over to 40 major airline frequent flyer programmes.

Marriott Bonvoy hotels are broken down into categories. So 15,000 points would give you a long weekend stay at a Category 1 hotel or resort, while 300,000 or more points gives you a five-night stay at a Category 7 hotel or resort.

Is there a catch?

Reward credit cards are great if you use them in a way that maximises the rewards. They’re also valuable if you will use the rewards on offer.

The Marriott Bonvoy American Express card has an annual fee of £75. If you think you will easily earn enough reward points to offset the annual cost, then you could be in a good position to take advantage of extra points.

There is also the initial spending requirement in order to secure those 40,000 bonus points. Spending £3,000 over the first three months isn’t an insignificant ask.

Why should you still shop around first?

To make the most of having a reward credit card, it’s best to get a card that really suits your lifestyle and spending habits.

If you are planning to travel a lot (once we are allowed to), spend relatively high amounts and clear your balance regularly, then the Marriott Bonvoy American Express card could be just the ticket. Particularly now that double bonus points and Gold member status are on offer.

But if you are more likely to benefit from earning reward points at your favourite supermarket, or would just like a little cashback, then maybe take a look at some other reward cards on offer.

You want your reward card to work for you in the best way possible, so finding the right fit is important.

