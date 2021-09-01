Limited-time welcome bonus: 60,000 Avios for £5k spend on this Amex card!

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking ahead to your next business trip abroad? If the answer is yes, then you may want to check out Amex’s time-limited bonus of 60,000 Avios on its British Airways American Express Accelerating Business card.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the new time-limited Avios bonus?

From 1 September, new customers taking out a British Airways American Express Accelerating Business Card will receive 60,000 Avios as a welcome bonus if they spend £5,000 in the first three months of card membership.

As international travel comes back onto the agenda, now could be the perfect time to give your Avios balance a bit of a boost.

Avios is a popular reward points scheme where points can be redeemed against flights, hotel stays or car hire. An integral part of a lot of American Express cards, a welcome bonus can be a great way to get your points total off the ground.

However, remember one key thing: this offer is time-limited, so don’t miss out! Once the offer ends, the welcome bonus will be 25,000 Avios when you spend £3,000 in the first three months. Still a very good deal, but it doesn’t quite reach the heights of the limited-time offer.

What are Avios worth?

It’s all very well saying that you stand to receive 60,000 Avios, but what does this actually mean?

You can earn Avios through everyday spending on your Amex credit card. They can then be turned into flights with British Airways and its sister airlines, Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus. Alternatively, you can use them towards other rewards like car hire, hotel stays or experiences during your trip.

But what can 60,000 Avios actually get you? According to the British Airways website, with 60,000 Avios, you can get flights to the following regions:

Latin American and the Caribbean

South and Central Asia

Africa

Of course, you don’t need to use all of your Avios at once. Instead, you could use your balance for several different trips:

20,000 Avios = One return flight from London to Athens

15,000 Avios = One return flight from London to Barcelona

9,000 Avios = One return flight from London to Berlin

You can find out more about the terms and conditions plus taxes, fees and carrier charges on the Amex website.

Is the offer a good deal?

If you are a business traveller who does a lot of air travel and you want to make that work to your advantage, then this card and welcome bonus could be ideal.

The Avios reward scheme is a good programme for those who travel frequently. Outside of the welcome offer, the British Airways American Express Accelerating Business Card gives you the opportunity to earn Avios on eligible spend.

Plus, the card offers another reward scheme, On Business Points, that looks to provide flexibility for business travel. As well as this, cardholders benefit from extras such as travel accident protection and travel inconvenience insurance.

And if you are likely to spend £5,000 in the first three months of card membership, then an initial influx of 60,000 Avios could set you up nicely.

