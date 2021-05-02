How to get bonus Avios on your British Airways Amex Credit Card

Image source: Getty Images

If you’re an American Express credit cardholder, you’re likely accustomed to getting great perks and rewards. Amex has now launched a brand new offer to reward you even more when you use your card. If you are a British Airways Amex Credit Cardholder, Amex is going to give you one bonus Avios for every £2 spent.

Here is everything you need to know about this new enticing offer.

How does the new Amex bonus Avios offer work?

Under this latest offer from Amex, holders of the free British Airways Amex Credit Card will receive one bonus Avios for every £2 spent. This is on top of the usual earning rate of one Avios per £1. So, for every £2 you spend, you’ll now get three Avios.

The bonus, however, will be capped at 1,500 Avios, which is equivalent to £3,000 in spending.

This bonus from Amex was first offered to holders of the BA Premium Plus card, but it has now been extended to holders of the free BA Amex Credit Card.

How long will the bonus Avios offer last?

The offer will run from 19 April to 19 July 2021.

Is the bonus Avios offer open to all cardholders?

The offer will be restricted to the first 100,000 cardholders who save the offer on their cards. Other relevant terms and conditions will apply.

To save the offer on your card, simply log in to your Amex account and navigate to the Amex offers section. Once you’ve found the bonus Avios offer, click on the ‘save to card’ option and you’ll be good to go.

What are Avios and what are they worth anyway?

Avios is basically a rewards scheme geared towards travel-related rewards. The value of your Avios varies depending on what you are spending them on and how much it would cost in cash.

On the BA Amex Credit Card, you can use your Avios to book flights from the UK to destinations in Europe and Africa.

Here is what your Avios could be worth according to the Amex website:

9,000 Avios: one return flight from London to Berlin.

one return flight from London to Berlin. 15,000 Avios: one return flight from London to Barcelona.

one return flight from London to Barcelona. 20,000 Avios: one return flight from London to Athens.

These examples are based on redeeming Avios through the BA Executive Club programme for return flights that are departing from and returning to London. Note also that terms, taxes, fees and carrier charges may apply.

What are the other standout benefits of the BA Amex Credit Card?

The card comes with a number of other benefits, including:

No annual fee.

5,000 bonus Avios when you spend £1,000 in your first three months of card membership. If referred by a friend, you can collect 9,000 bonus Avios.

A Companion Voucher when you spend £20,000 each membership year on the card.

4,000 bonus Avios if you refer a friend and they get approved for the card.

Purchase protection of up to £2,500 for stolen or damaged items within 90 days of purchase.

More information on all of the offers available on the BA Amex Credit Card can be found on the Amex website.

