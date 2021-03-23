How Amex Preferred Rewards Gold cardholders can get 5 TIMES their regular points per pound!

Image source: Getty Images

American Express and rewards go hand in hand. And if you are one of the lucky few that have a Preferred Rewards Gold card then the rewards just keep on coming.

Read on to find out how you could earn yourself five times your regular points yield per pound.

What is an Amex Preferred Rewards Gold card?

The American Express Preferred Rewards Gold card is one of the credit card provider’s high-end credit cards. It’s the card that not only has a lucrative rewards programme, but also a plethora of travel benefits that could come in handy for some post-pandemic travelling.

Currently, cardholders get Membership Reward points on everything they purchase. It’s broken down like so:

One point for every £1 spent on purchases

Two points for every £1 spent directly with airlines or in a foreign currency

Three points for every £1 spent at American Express Travel

You may be thinking it’s all very well and good building up a healthy points balance, but what does this actually get you? Unlike other schemes that only offer specific vouchers, the Membership Rewards programme allows you to redeem your points against technology, experiences and gift cards. You can even redeem your points against purchases already on your card.

Now you know this, you’ll want to know how you can boost your points balance even higher.

What’s the offer?

American Express is offering eligible Preferred Rewards Gold cardholders the chance to earn 1,000 bonus Membership Reward points. All they have to do is spend £200 or more, anywhere, across multiple transactions between now and 12 April 2021.

This boost means that cardholders could get five times their regular points yield per pound spent.

If you are already a Gold cardholder then all you have to do is save the offer to your card via the Amex offers tab on your app or online account.

But don’t delay! The offer is only available to the first 75,000 who register.

It may be worth keeping an eye out for other offers as well. For example, Basic Gold and Supplementary cardholders were invited to a complimentary event as part of Eat Life. The event saw leading chefs Jason Atherton and Melissa Hemsley recreate their favourite at-home dishes. It also involved a live virtual dinner with Masterchef judge William Sitwell.

Is there a catch?

In terms of the offer, there is no catch. If you are an eligible Preferred Rewards Gold cardholder and one of the first 75,000 to register, you can earn those 1,000 bonus points.

The fact that it is £200 spent anywhere and across multiple transactions helps to make it achievable. Obviously, remember this is spending on a credit card. So in order to avoid incurring any interest charges, make sure you pay off your monthly balance in full.

If you are interested in becoming a Preferred Rewards Gold cardholder, then it is worth knowing that this card comes with a hefty price tag. It carries an annual fee of £140, but the first year of membership is free.

Looking for a new credit card? Great credit card offers are out there — you just need to know where to look! If you’re after some of the top offers on the market, a great place to start is our list of the top credit cards.