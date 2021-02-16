Why I’m celebrating American Express now being accepted at all major UK supermarkets

Image source: Getty Images

The likes of Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons have long accepted American Express for payment. Early in 2019, Lidl joined the bandwagon and began accepting Amex.

Today, you won’t be denied the opportunity to use your card in any of Britain’s top supermarkets!

In addition to the aforementioned grocers, Aldi and Asda are official American Express partners, as well as Amazon Fresh.

And that’s just the As. Cardholders can earn rewards at Co-Op, Iceland, Ocado and Waitrose, too.

There’s no doubt to me that we’re in the midst of a Supermarket War. Only recently, Sainsbury’s followed Tesco’s lead in launching an Aldi price-match scheme.

But now Aldi has opened itself up to a new audience: savvy shoppers who like to collect points on their American Express card during their food shops.

I believe we consumers are the real winners here. Those of us who are fortunate to be able to choose which chain to visit now have more choice than ever before. And prices continue to drop in order to attract our attention.

No longer is a supermarket ‘off the table’ if we’re looking to bump up our bonus from spending on an American Express card. We can be led by our desire to save money, or shop in the stores that stock our favourite products.

Choice is good. Saving money is great. Earning reward points while doing so is even better!

