American Express Shop Small is back: how can you make the most of it?

Since 2012, American Express has been running its Shop Small campaign. The promotion is designed to support small businesses in the UK by giving Amex cardholders the chance to earn cashback when using their cards at participating stores.

And Shop Small is back in 2021! Running from 5th-25th June, cardholders can earn £5 when they spend £15 or more at up to five different stores. Want to know more? We break down everything you need to know.

Shop Small offer

For three weeks in June 2021, American Express cardholders can earn £5 in cashback when they spend £15 or more at a participating small business.

But as with most promotional offers, there are some things to be aware of:

You can only use the offer at up to five different small shops. To find out about participating stores, just head to the American Express Shop Small website. There’s a map showing small stores across the UK.

There is a cap of £25 cashback earned per card.

You can only earn a Shop Small credit once per retailer, per card.

In order to qualify for the offer, you will need to enrol online. It’s not just a case that you hold an American Express card and therefore can access the cashback. You need to make sure you add it to your card.

As well as the promotion itself, cardholders can also choose to nominate their favourite small business for the chance to win a £250 voucher to spend with them again and again.

How to make the most of the offer

Now, it is worth noting that you should only buy things you need with your card. Just because there is a promotion on, that doesn’t mean you should go about splashing the cash.

But if you are interested in supporting small businesses and earning yourself a bit of cashback, here are some of the ways to make the most of Shop Small:

If you aren’t already an American Express cardholder but want to take advantage of Shop Small, then you will need to get yourself an Amex card. We’ve reviewed some of our favourites, so take a look. Just remember that everyone’s circumstances are different and there is no guarantee you will be accepted for a credit card. Using an eligibility checker beforehand can give you an idea of what cards you would be likely to be accepted for.

Already have an Amex card? Then remember to add the offer to your account. This is a simple step, but very important. You can either do this online or via your app.

If you have an additional card on your account, make sure to add the Shop Small offer to it as well. That way, the holder of the additional card can also take advantage.

Take a look at local businesses you may not have visited before. This is your chance to try out some new stores.

Make sure you pay off your card each month. That £5 in cashback could easily be erased by interest charges if you don’t pay off your balance in full each month.

Remember, you could also be earning yourself reward points through your spending. Depending on which Amex card you have, you can earn yourself a reward points yield for every £1 you spend.

