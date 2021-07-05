American Express Business Gold Card: what’s the latest upgrade?

Image source: Getty Images

Are you an American Express Business Gold cardholder? Are you interested in becoming one? Either way, you will want to know that American Express has just upgraded its package. Cardholders now have the chance to earn 50% more Membership Rewards when they spend £20,000 a quarter.

Let’s take a look…

What’s included in the upgrade?

If you have an American Express Business Gold Card, then you can now earn yourself an extra 10,000 Membership Reward points when you spend £20,000 or more per quarter. That equates to a potential 40,000 bonus points per year!

The upgrade to the card also includes more than £600 in potential savings and discounts with leading brands such as Airbnb, Dropbox and B&Q.

In addition to that, American Express has included an exclusive benefit provided by Dell. You can receive up to £50 in statement credits between January and June on UK purchases with Dell Technologies. Plus, cardholders can access up to £50 in statement credits between July and December. In total, that’s up to £100 in statement credits annually on your American Express Business Gold Card.

What else do you get with an American Express Business Gold Card?

American Express has kept its offer of 20,000 Membership Reward points if you spent £3,000 in the first three months of membership. Considering the card is designed for business use, this is an achievable amount to spend for a decent points haul.

The card also lets you earn one membership point for every full £1 spent. There’s no limit on the number of points you can accrue. This goes for Employee cards on the account as well.

You can also earn one additional point for every £1 spent on flights, hotels, car hire or experiences through American Express Travel.

There are no pre-set spending limits, beyond those in place to qualify for bonus points.

The card also gives you a payment period of up to 54 days on purchases, helping with your business cash flow.

Is there a catch?

One thing to be aware of with the American Express Business Gold Card is that it carries a £175 annual fee, although this is waived for the first year.

However, if you are happy to pay this, then you open yourself up to the potential of reward points, travel insurance, purchase protection and refund protection – as well as a payment period of up to 54 days on purchases.

You will also find that membership reward points can be reinvested back into your business in a number of ways. Whether through rewarding staff or redeeming points against essential purchases, there are lots of ways to make use of the additional membership points on offer.

Why should you still compare cards?

Whenever you are choosing a card for your business, it is always worth comparing what’s out there.

For example, the American Express Business Gold Card is a solid charge card. Nestled in the middle of American Express’ business charge card line-up, it offers a full package with bonus opportunities. But it does come with a price tag.

Alternatively, you may be interested in a credit card for your business. There are several on offer with different rewards or features, including complete control over your purchases and employee benefits.

Understanding how your business plans to use the card will help you to understand how to make the best of the rewards and perks on offer. You can then find the card that best suits your business needs.

