5 John Lewis Partnership Credit Card alternatives

It may be that you are already have a John Lewis Partnership Credit Card. Or that you are interested in getting one. Whatever has brought you to this page, we at MyWalletHero have a golden rule – complete and honest transparency to help you find the best offers to improve your finances. Which means that we are here to give you the full picture on this JL credit card – and five alternatives that may well suit your needs better.

John Lewis Partnership Credit Card

Who doesn’t love a rewards credit card? Earning points just for spending on your card can be a handy financial tool to have in your pocket. But choosing the right rewards credit card for your lifestyle is important.

So when it comes to this offering, the real value in having a card like this is if you frequently shop at JL or Waitrose.

Here’s what you get:

5 points for every £4 spent at John Lewis or Waitrose.

1 point for every £4 spent elsewhere.

0% interest for 18 months on balance transfers.

0% interest for 9 months on purchases.

With no annual fee attached, you can immediately feel the benefit of the reward points. However, not only is accruing points weighted towards spend at John Lewis and Waitrose, so are the vouchers you receive.

If you are anything like me, then your Amazon delivery man may well have become your best friend during lockdown. So you’ll be pleased to hear there is a credit card out there that lets you earn points while scratching that Amazon shopping itch!

The Amazon Platinum Mastercard carries no annual fee. And if you use the card when spending on Amazon, you stand to accrue rewards much faster.

Let’s take a look:

1.5 Amazon points per £2 spent on Amazon, and 3 points for eligible prime members.

0.5 Amazon points per £2 spent elsewhere.

£20 Amazon gift card for new cardmembers.

0% interest on purchases for the first three months.

Once again, the big rewards come from spending at Amazon. But if you are doing that already, it may be nice to earn a little something extra.

Holidays abroad are around the corner. So why not give yourself a head start with the Virgin Atlantic Reward Credit Card?

You can earn points for every £1 you spend on the card, and then these can be used towards your next holiday on foreign shores.

Let’s break it down:

0.75 Flying Virgin Points for every £1 spent.

1.5 Virgin Points for every £1 spent with Virgin Atlantic or Virgin Holidays.

0% interest for six months on balance and money transfers.

There’s no annual fee to contend with, and you also get 0% on balance and money transfers for the first six months. While not as long as the John Lewis Partnership Credit Card balance transfer offer, it’s still a nice feature to have. Just be aware there is a 3% transfer fee though.

If you are already a fully fledged member of the Nectar reward points scheme, then this card may be right up your street. You can earn Nectar points on anything you spend, but earn even more points when you spend at Nectar partners.

Here’s the deal:

2 Nectar points for (almost) every £1 spent.

3 Nectar points per £1 spent at Nectar partners, 1 point per £1 spent at warehouse retailers.

20,000 bonus Nectar points when you spend £2,000 in the first three months (subject to eligibility).

Just be aware that this card has a £25 annual fee. The first year’s fee is waived, but it is something to keep in mind going forwards.

If you are dreaming of jetting off to distant shores, then building up a decent Avios points balance could give you the head start you need.

The British Airways American Express Credit Card is all about the Avios. Plus you get all those added extras that American Express is well known for.

Here’s what you get:

1 Avios per £1 spent.

5,000 Avios when you spend £1,000 in the first three months (subject to eligibility).

Companion voucher when you spend £20,000 on the card each year.

With no annual fee and a referral scheme that can see you increase your Avios balance further, this card could be a stepping stone to a break away!

American Express and rewards are synonymous in lots of people’s minds. So the American Express Rewards card doesn’t disappoint by what it has to offer. Plus there is no annual fee to trip you up.

Here’s what’s on offer:

1 Membership Reward Point per £1 spent.

5,000 bonus Membership Rewards Points when you spend £2,000 in the first three months (subject to availability).

While you don’t get to benefit from any interest-free offers, how you earn points is not tied to where you choose to shop. And what you can redeem your points against is a lot more varied than the John Lewis Partnership Credit Card.

