3 tips to get the most from your Amex Business charge cards before May

If you’re an American Express business card holder, you probably already know that the card comes with plenty of perks and benefits. Now, Amex is giving you even more opportunities to make the most from your business charge card before May.

1. Get your Amex business card welcome bonus

Amex is currently running one of its biggest welcome bonuses ever for its two premium business charge cards, the Amex Business Gold Card and the Amex Business Platinum Card.

If you sign up for the Amex Business Gold Card and spend £5,000 in the first three months of your membership, you can earn 50,000 bonus Membership Rewards points.

And if you sign up for the Amex Business Platinum Card, you stand to earn 100,000 bonus Membership Rewards points if you spend £10,000 in the first three months after sign up.

This is an offer that’s hard to surpass.

With 50,000 points you can get four return flights from London to select European destinations such as Berlin, Germany. And 100,000 points is enough for four business class return flights from London to Berlin.

And these points don’t have to be used just for travel.

You could choose to redeem them for a wide range of other rewards for your business and employees. These include gift cards, vouchers, checkouts at a growing list of major retailers, tickets, hotel credits and upgrades.

This offer runs until 9 April 2021, so there’s still time to apply.

2. Redeem your Amex points for double the value

Until 30 April 2021, Amex is doubling the value when you use your Membership Rewards points to pay for items on your card statement.

Normally, if you use your Membership Rewards points for statement credit, to reduce what you owe by redeeming points for the items in your statement, you get £4.50 per 1,000 points (or 0.45p per point). With the new offer, you get £9 per 1,000 points (which is 0.9p per point).

So, whatever items you need for your business, you can use your points to pay for them and you’ll get double the value.

3. Use the two Amex business cards offers together

To get maximum value, you can combine the two offers (if you are eligible for both).

If you do, it means that you can cash in:

£900 (£9 x 100,000 ÷ 1000) of statement credit on the Amex Business Platinum Card

£450 (£9 x 50,000 ÷ 1000) of statement credit on Amex Business Gold Card

Remember that the offer to double the value when you use your Membership Rewards points to pay for items on your card statement ends on 30 April 2021. So, if you hope to use your welcome bonus points for statement credit to double their value, you have to trigger them before that date.

For more information and analysis on the different cards that make up the Amex business portfolio, including their perks and benefits as well as fees and limitations, take a look at our American Express Business Cards review page.

