Covid-19: Welsh NHS app users can apply for £500 payment to self-isolate

Image source: Getty Images

Share this page:



People in Wales who have been asked to self-isolate via the NHS Covid-19 app will now be able to apply for a £500 support payment, the government has announced.

Here’s everything you need to know about this new government incentive that’s aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 payment in Wales for NHS app users

The NHS Covid-19 app instructs users to self-isolate if it detects that they were near someone who has the virus.

Previously, only people asked to self-isolate via Test, Trace, Protect or parents whose children had been asked to self-isolate by their school could claim the payment.

But going forward, app users will also be eligible for the £500 payment if they are:

Notified of their potential exposure to the virus

On low income

At risk of financial hardship

Welsh Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James, explained that this means that people who have might have been exposed to the virus won’t have to choose between feeding their families or going to work and potentially spreading the virus.

The Minister has vowed to keep the scheme under review to make sure that those in need get the support they require to self-isolate and reduce transmission.

Who is eligible for the £500 covid payment?

To be eligible to apply, you need to meet the criteria of the Self-Isolation Support Scheme and be:

Employed or self-employed

Unable to work from home and in a position to lose income as a result

Currently receiving at least one the following: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credit, income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Housing Benefit and/or Pension Credit, or

Have your application accepted under the discretionary element of the Self-Isolation Support Scheme

How can I apply?

You can apply for the £500 covid payment by contacting your local authority.

However, the government says that until the app is updated to verify those who have been asked to self-isolate, you will need to show evidence that the app asked you to self-isolate in addition to evidence of reduced income when applying.

Local authorities will start accepting and processing applications for the covid payment from Friday 5 February.

More information and support

More information about the Self-Isolation Support Scheme in Wales can be found on the gov.wales website.

The government has also created a new service to help you find out about any other support you can access if you have been affected by coronavirus, so check it out too.

Bracing yourself financially

The coronavirus pandemic continues to show little sign of relenting. No one truly knows when things will go back to normal. Now could therefore be a good time to take action to brace yourself financially for whatever lies ahead.

A few things you could do include:

Making a budget to help you take stock of your spending and find ways to save money

Starting an emergency fund to cater for unexpected expenses in the future

Looking for ways of making extra cash, for example, through a side hustle

Growing any savings you might have through a proper investment vehicle like a stocks and shares ISA

Overhauling your credit by, for example, transferring all of your credit card debt to a balance transfer card with a long 0% interest period

Understandably, these actions might not ease all of your financial worries. But they can still go a long way toward helping you be as prepared as possible for an uncertain future.

Compare stocks and shares ISAs If you’re planning to open a stocks and shares ISA, choosing the right platform is important. To help you narrow down the choices, we’ve created a list of some of the top stocks and shares ISAs.