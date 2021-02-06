Cheap lockdown date ideas for Valentine’s Day 2021

Image source: Getty Images

Let’s face it: Valentine’s Day 2021 will be one to remember. But just because you have to spend it at home doesn’t mean it can’t be just as romantic. Plus, spending the day at home is not only the right thing to do because of the pandemic, but it’s also a great way to keep your romance budget low.

Need ideas for a low-key celebration? There are plenty of ways to say ‘I love you’ without spending too much. We’ve gathered together seven great ideas to spice up Valentine’s Day 2021.

1. Cook a romantic dinner

Skip the expensive takeaway and instead cook something special at home. Dress up, set the table and light some candles. You’ll save a lot of money and get a romantic experience to remember.

2. Have your first date all over again

You might not be able to revisit the place you met, but you can recreate the experience right at home for Valentine’s Day 2021.

Can you remember your first meal? Try cooking the same dish together at home. Did you go to the movies or to a park? Print pictures that remind you of the event and decorate the walls with them. Or find the movie you watched online and watch it again together.

And while travelling during lockdown might be out of the question, it doesn’t mean you can’t explore the world virtually in the meantime. If you met in a different city (or another country), spend some time revisiting that place online. Look for live cams in the area where you met or search for virtual tours of your favourite attractions.

3. Make it a game night

Snacks, a glass of wine and a few board games can make up for a great night together. It’s a great way to have a laugh and enjoy an evening together. It’s also a great opportunity to step away from the screens that have likely been keeping you entertained throughout lockdown.

4. Have a movie marathon

Why not settle down on the sofa and watch some romantic comedies on your favourite streaming site? Or feel free to make it a night of scary movies or a marathon of your favourite series. Don’t forget the popcorn and a blanket to cosy up under.

5. Try a lazy day with no gadgets

Turn your phone and laptop off and have some uninterrupted quality time with your significant other on Valentine’s Day 2021. Whether that means breakfast in bed, a day of Netflix, or exchanging massages, keep it low key and save both electricity and money.

6. Camp out in front of a fire

Use your fireplace if you have one. Otherwise, light a collection of candles in a safe corner for a makeshift fire. Curl up on the sofa or with some pillows on the floor, share some tasty treats, sing silly songs or create a bucket list of romantic places to visit once the lockdown is over.

7. Give each other a limited budget to find a gift

How thoughtful and creative can you be to make the most of a tiny budget? You could buy a single flower, though it’s best to avoid overpriced red roses. Or get some discounted chocolates or a discounted book of love poems from an online bookstore.

Add a homemade card for a romantic gift that’s unique and won’t break the bank.

