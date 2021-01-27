4 things to look out for when buying a used car

Image source: Getty Images

The used car market is always a great option for people looking to save money when buying a car. However, it has its pitfalls, some of which could end up costing you thousands of pounds if you aren’t careful. To help you navigate the challenges of the market, we’ve prepared this useful list of things to look out for when buying a used car.

Where can you buy a used car?

Dealerships

The main advantage of buying a used car from a dealership is that you can be sure that the car has undergone a thorough checkup. At dealerships, many new cars come with extended warranties. Dealerships can also help you in financing the car.

However, given that dealerships typically pay a bit more for trade-ins, expect to also pay more for a good used car than you would pay elsewhere.

That being said, it’s still possible to get a great price at a dealership by negotiating smartly and effectively.

Private sellers

It’s easier to negotiate with a private seller than with professional car salesmen at a dealership. However, one obvious drawback is that you can’t finance a car with a private seller.

Also, if the car breaks down, there’s no recourse with the seller unless it was specifically stated in your agreement.

Auction

Prices at car auctions will usually be lower than at dealerships or through private sellers. However, you won’t get to test drive the car before buying. There’s also not much protection when buying at auction. There’s typically no warranty with your purchase.

Online sites

Thanks to the internet, you don’t have to leave your house to buy a used car these days.

With a company like Cazoo, all you have to do is visit the website and search through its extensive catalogue for a car of your liking. You can then complete the whole buying process online, including financing.

The only issue is that you won’t get to test drive the car or inspect it for any faults before buying. However, Cazoo offers a 7-day money-back guarantee if the car fails to impress you.

Things to look out for when buying a used car

Once you find a car you like, it’s crucial to inspect the following essential elements.

1. Bodywork condition and visual appeal

Is the car painted one solid colour or does it have mismatched or miscoloured panels or unfinished paintwork? (check during the day as darkness can hide a lot.)

Does the car have a generally straight body free from any major dents?

Is the windscreen clear and free of chips or cracks?

Are the seats in good condition, comfortable and supportive, and without any major stains or tears?

Are the tyres in good condition, with plenty of tread and no unusual cuts or bulges?

Is the condition, age and appearance about right for the car’s mileage?

2. Paperwork

Can the seller show you the car’s logbook (V5C) and proof that they are the registered keeper? If not, who is the registered keeper?

Do the vehicle’s identification number (VIN), engine number, colour and other details match those on the V5C?

Does the car have a full service history and a current MOT? (You can check the MOT status of a car on the gov.uk website.)

3. Engine and safety

Are there any unusual engine noises when you start the car?

Do the brakes function correctly? Does the car pull to one side when stopping? (This could be an indication of problems with the brakes.)

Is the clutch firm and operating normally?

Is the oil level right (between the minimum and maximum marks)?

Is there sludge on the underside of the oil filler cap? (This could be an indication of poor servicing.)

4. Locks and general controls

Are all of the locks functioning properly?

Do all of the windows open and close normally?

Do all other controls operate correctly (heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and navigation)?

Insurance and tax

If you plan on driving your newly acquired car home, you’ll need to insure it first. That’s why it’s a good idea to shop around and compare insurance quotes before you buy a car.

However, if you can’t get a full insurance policy sorted before you make the purchase, you can take out a temporary policy to cover you for the short term.

You’ll also need to tax the car, which you can do online by calling the DVLA, or in person by visiting a nearby Post Office.

Final word

Although buying a used car is a cost-effective method of getting a car, the process is not without risks. It’s important that you do your research and conduct a thorough check before parting with your hard-earned cash.

