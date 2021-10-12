The Motley Fool

What’s going on with the Games Workshop (GAW) share price?

Zaven Boyrazian | Tuesday, 12th October, 2021 | More on:

Businessman looking at a red arrow crashing through the floor
Image source: Getty Images.

The Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) share price has had a pretty rough month. Despite management reporting growing sales, the stock is down over 20% since early September. And this recent downward pressure has actually pushed its 12-month performance into the red with a -9% return. So what happened? And is this a buying opportunity for my portfolio? 

The falling share price

Typically, double-digit declines like this are triggered by a disappointing earnings update or a scandal. But in the case of the GAW share price, that’s not what’s happening. Instead, the large sell-off appears to have been triggered by a single line in the latest trading update that mentioned rising freight costs.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

The vaccine rollout may be making good progress around the world. However, the virus continues to wreak havoc across supply chains and logistics networks. Just recently, here in the UK, these disruptions have led to a country-wide fuel shortage. And it seems Games Workshop is suffering from the problems too.

With the cost of raw materials and transportation rising due to Covid-triggered inflation, the company may soon be facing a slowdown in sales. After all, Warhammer figurines are expensive at the best of times. And if consumers need to reduce spending to afford the higher prices of necessities like food and utilities, this company’s products may be the first on the chopping block from shopping lists, even with Christmas just around the corner.

With that in mind, seeing the GAW share price tumble is not too surprising. But is the market over-reacting?

Future growth on the horizon

While Games Workshop generates most of its revenue from selling tabletop figurines, it’s not a one-trick pony. The company has long been licensing its intellectual property to various video game studios that pay royalty fees. And more recently, management has been preparing to launch a new streaming service called Warhammer+. Users will pay a monthly subscription and can access a host of different content. This includes animated shows, gaming and painting tutorials, as well as an abundance of world lore materials.

These relatively new and upcoming revenue streams will undoubtedly need time to mature. And thus, they won’t offer much protection against the effects of incoming inflation. However, over the long term, they may evolve into a substantial contributor to the bottom line.

The Games Workshop GAW share price has its risks

Time to buy?

The risk of an upcoming sales slowdown is concerning. However, the catalyst stems from temporary issues in the supply chain. Personally, I believe these problems will eventually be resolved as the adverse effects of the pandemic continue to reduce. So to me, the recent drop in the GAW share price looks like an excellent opportunity to add this business to my portfolio, despite the risk of short-term volatility.

But it's not the only growth stock that has caught my attention this week...

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Games Workshop. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Zaven Boyrazian