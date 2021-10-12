The oil and gas shortage is helping the Shell and BP share prices. Here’s why I won’t be buying

All across the world, oil and gas shortages are causing some serious headaches. Oil and gas companies are struggling to meet the increase in demand following the reopening of western economies. This has pushed the share prices of both Royal Dutch Shell (LSE: RDSA) and BP (LSE: BP) up over recent months and resulted in a massive influx of capital for both companies. But I fear that this share price surge will be short-lived. Here’s why I think the shares would be bad additions to my portfolio.

Shell

Despite reduced demand, Shell has made over $200bn in revenue over the last 12 months. The Anglo-Dutch company has recently announced a $2bn share buyback and has made a commitment to invest further in the production of hydrogen fuel and carbon capture technology.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028 — more than double what it is today! And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner. Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it… We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify. Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

Personally, I’m a big believer in the future of hydrogen. But Shell is producing blue hydrogen, is made by extracting the hydrogen from natural gas. This is a carbon heavy process that needs expensive carbon capture facilities to make it viable.

The share buyback also worries me. It is good for shareholders in the short term, but doesn’t bode well for the future. Prices will fall as the oil and gas shortage ends. Carbon taxes are also certainly going to be implemented at some point in the future. To me, Shell does not seem to be taking the need to change its business seriously enough.

BP

Last year, BP announced a commitment to reduce its oil and gas production by 40%. It plans to do this by investing directly in wind and solar power. In the meantime, BP has also committed to producing more blue hydrogen and developing carbon capture technology. Blue hydrogen makes sense for BP. It has already has invested several billions of dollars into the infrastructure to find, extract, and refine natural gas from its wells around the world. But this shortfall still needs carbon capture technology to catch up if it’s going to be effective. BP has also benefitted greatly from the oil and gas shortage, bringing in more than $7bn in the first half of 2021. Unfortunately, this seems to have gone to its head. It has also announced a stock buyback in the region of $1.4bn.

Conclusion

The oil and gas shortage will eventually subside and the COP26 climate summit is less than a month away. US Climate Envoy John Kerry believes that the world is ready to tackle climate change and we can expect some sweeping changes.

Both BP and Shell have managed to build investor confidence by promising to develop low carbon technologies. But neither of them seems willing to utilise the cash brought in by the gas shortage to achieve this. I think this will harm both companies in the long term, and I will not be adding either to my portfolio.