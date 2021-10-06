Is this the best FTSE 100 dividend stock to buy right now?
Is J Sainsbury (LSE: SBRY) the FTSE 100’s best dividend stock to buy? Well, on paper the supermarket offers plenty of potential for income investors. City analysts think the company will pay an 11.5p per share total dividend in the current fiscal year (to March 2022). This creates a meaty 3.9% dividend yield, comfortably better than the FTSE 100 3.4% average.
In addition, Sainsbury’s is expected to lift the annual dividend to 11.9p in financial 2023, nudging the yield to an even better 4.1%. The icing on the cake is that these projected rewards are covered 1.9 times by anticipated earnings.
This is a whisker away from the safety benchmark of two times. At this level a company is able to pay shareholders the predicted dividend while still investing in the business and not having to dive into its cash reserves.
Low P/E ratios
Sainsbury’s could be considered one of the best value FTSE 100 stocks to buy from an earnings perspective too.
City brokers believe the grocer’s annual earnings will rocket 93% in fiscal 2022. Consequently it trades on an ultra-low forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.1. A reminder that any reading below one suggests a stock could be undervalued by the market.
Reasons to buy Sainsbury’s shares
In theory there’s a lot to like about Sainsbury’s as a dividend stock. While the broader retail sector can suffer when times are tough, food is of course one of those commodities that people cannot do without. This gives the FTSE 100 supermarket excellent earnings stability during economic upturns and downturns, one of the cornerstones of a healthy dividend policy.
There’s other reasons why Sainsbury’s might be considered a great stock to buy. It has one of the best online operations in the business, leaving it well placed to ride the e-commerce boom. There’s also the possibility that the Sainsbury’s share price could soar as takeover action in the UK retail space heats up.
As analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown recently noted: “while [the Morrisons] takeover story might be wrapping up soon, that doesn’t mean we won’t see others”.
A risky FTSE 100 stock
All that being said, I’m not tempted to buy Sainsbury’s right now, not even at today’s price of 300p. In my opinion, its low valuation reflects the spectrum of dangers that cloud its long-term future. The problem of rising competition online and for its physical stores is one. Amazon just opened its first non-food store in the UK in what could be seen as serious competition to Argos. Of course Sainsbury’s faces intense competition in the grocery field, too. There are discounters Aldi and Lidl, as well as established heavyweights like Tesco.
I’m also concerned that profit margins at Sainsbury’s will suffer as costs rise in a post-Brexit environment. Tightened immigration rules threaten to drive labour costs up. And fresh trade barriers mean that it could struggle to keep its shelves filled. All things considered I’d rather buy other, lower-risk FTSE 100 stocks right now.
5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50
Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic…
And with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.
But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.
Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help: our UK Chief Investment Officer and his analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lock-down…
You see, here at The Motley Fool we don’t believe “over-trading” is the right path to financial freedom in retirement; instead, we advocate buying and holding (for AT LEAST three to five years) 15 or more quality companies, with shareholder-focused management teams at the helm.
That’s why we’re sharing the names of all five of these companies in a special investing report that you can download today for FREE. If you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio, and that you can consider building a position in all five right away.
Click here to claim your free copy of this special investing report now!
John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Amazon. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown, Morrisons, and Tesco and has recommended the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.