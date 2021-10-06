Argo Blockchain to double mining capacity in 2022

The Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB) share price is suffering from the recent effects of China’s cryptocurrency ban. Despite the fall in the price of Bitcoin, the company continues to pursue its growth strategy. Last week, management announced that an order for 20,000 Bitmain Antminer S19J Pro machines had been placed.

So what?

Antminer’s are high-performance computers, which are specifically designed to mine cryptocurrencies. Once installed, these will provide a 2.0 Exahash hash rate (a unit of mining speed). By comparison, Argo Blockchain’s existing mining infrastructure produces 1.7 Exahash.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028 — more than double what it is today! And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner. Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it… We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify. Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

These new devices will be delivered in monthly batches as of the second quarter of 2022, with the final delivery by the end of the third quarter. And they’ll be installed in its Texas mining facility, which is currently under construction, with an estimated completion date of mid-2022.

What does this mean for the Argo Blockchain share price?

Once operational, these new devices will have more than doubled the firm’s mining capacity. Assuming Bitcoin prices remains at current levels, revenues will increase by the same amount. But the likelihood of cryptocurrency prices staying stable is exceptionally low given their volatile nature.

Furthermore, suppose other governments decide to follow China’s footsteps and place stricter restrictions on these products, or even an outright ban? In that case, Bitcoin prices may continue to decline. Of course, the reverse could also happen, allowing the firm to achieve even higher sales. In other words, the Argo Blockchain share price is ultimately tied to the future price of Bitcoin.