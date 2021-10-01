The Motley Fool

The 1 UK stock I bought last month

Edward Sheldon, CFA | Friday, 1st October, 2021 | More on:

UK investor holding smartphone and monitoring shares
Image source: Getty Images

In recent months, I haven’t bought that many stocks for my portfolio. One reason for this is that I’m pretty happy with my portfolio right now. Another is that I haven’t been seeing many really compelling opportunities.

That said, I did buy one stock for my portfolio last month and that was a UK tech stock that looks set for solid growth in the years ahead. Interested to know what company I invested in? Read on and I’ll tell you…

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

The 1 stock I bought

The stock I bought last month was Gamma Communications (LSE: GAMA). It’s a leading provider of unified communications (UC) solutions. UC incorporates voice and video calling, video conferencing, messaging, team collaboration, and file sharing – all of which are now ‘must haves’ for businesses in today’s digital world.

I already had a small position in Gamma however. When the share price pulled back after the company’s H1 results, I boosted my holding significantly.

Why I’m bullish

The reason I’m bullish on Gamma is that the company is benefitting from the ‘digital transformation’ boom. In recent years, businesses all across the world have embarked on digital transformation journeys in order to increase competitiveness and enhance resilience.

UC is a key component of digital transformation. A robust UC system provides an environment where employees have everything they need to work, connect, collaborate and look after customers, wherever they’re located.

Worker on sofa and team on laptop screen talking and discussion in video conference and dog interruption.

Looking ahead, the market’s projected to grow substantially as businesses continue to digitalise. According to Grand View Research, the global UC market is expected to expand by around 20.5% per year between now and 2028. This should provide some big tailwinds for Gamma.

Strong growth

Gamma’s a very impressive company, in my view. Over the last five years, it’s grown revenue from £192m to £394m, which represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. Net profit over the five years has climbed from £18.3m to £64.2m, which represents a CAGR of 28.5%.

Over this period, return on capital employed (ROCE) has averaged 27%, which shows the company’s very profitable. Debt on the balance sheet is negligible, meaning the company’s financially sound.

H1 results for the six months to 30 June showed further growth. Revenue for the period was up 23% year-on-year, while adjusted earnings per share were up 30%. The dividend was increased 13%.

Looking ahead, analysts expect revenue of £454m for the full year, which would represent growth of around 15%. Overall, I see it as a high-quality business.

Risks

There are some risks to the investment case, of course. One is in relation to the group’s expansion into Europe. This may not be all smooth sailing. For example, acquisitions may not go to plan. It’s worth noting that this is a highly competitive industry, so Gamma’s likely to face plenty of competition from rivals.

Overall however, I think the risk/reward proposition here is attractive. With the stock now trading on a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) of less than 30, I see it as a good buy for my portfolio.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Edward Sheldon owns shares of Gamma Communications. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Gamma Communications. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA