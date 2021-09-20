The Motley Fool

Argo Blockchain (ARB) launches a new US IPO

Zaven Boyrazian | Monday, 20th September, 2021 | More on:

Diagonal chain made of zeros and ones. Cryptocurrency and mining.
Image source: Getty Images

The Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB) share price is rising following the announcement of a new US IPO. The company intends to issue 7.5 million American Depositary Shares (ADR). These will have the equivalent value of 75 million ordinary shares listed in the UK.

So what?

The process of issuing these new shares has only just started. As such, the IPO has yet to be approved for listing on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker of ARBK. The purpose of this IPO is to raise additional capital to fund its ongoing expansion plans. Argo Blockchain began constructing a new mining facility in Texas earlier this year, which is expected to provide an additional 200MW of Bitcoin mining capacity by mid-2022.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

The closing ARB share price on the day of the announcement was 145p. This indicates that a total of £109m could be raised if the US listing gets approved and American investors are interested in owning a piece of Argo Blockchain.

The Argo Blockchain ARB share price has its risks

What’s next for the share price?

Assuming the IPO is a success, Argo Blockchain would have raised approximately £127m this month. That includes the recent flood of cash from its newly secured £18m loan from Galaxy Digital LP.

According to its latest interim report, the company has approximately £48m of short-term obligations to satisfy. Therefore, this newly raised capital substantially improves Argo Blockchain’s liquidity. But whether this will be sufficient to cover its future growth expenses has yet to be seen. Suppose the price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies begins to waver? In that case, the company may have to raise additional capital in the future.

One FTSE “Snowball Stock” With Runaway Revenues

Looking for new share ideas?

Grab this FREE report now.

Inside, you discover one FTSE company with a runaway snowball of profits.

From 2015-2019…

  • Revenues increased 38.6%.
  • Its net income went up 19.7 times!
  • Since 2012, revenues from regular users have almost DOUBLED

The opportunity here really is astounding.

In fact, one of its own board members recently snapped up 25,000 shares using their own money...

So why sit on the side lines a minute longer?

You could have the full details on this company right now.

Grab your free report – while it’s online.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of investment advice. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are highly speculative and volatile assets, which carry several risks, including the total loss of any monies invested. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Zaven Boyrazian