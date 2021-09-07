The Motley Fool

The best FTSE 250 shares to buy for the stock market recovery

Alan Oscroft | Tuesday, 7th September, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

The FTSE 250 has outstripped the FTSE 100 in the recovery stakes as we emerge from the pandemic crisis. But which are the best stocks to buy to capitalise on that? Here are three that all share one characteristic I think could be worth pursuing.

First is Primary Health Properties (LSE: PHP), which announced its latest acquisition on Tuesday. The company is to buy Sarak Group Limited, along with its Crwys Medical Centre in Cathays, Cardiff. The deal is worth £4.5m, of which £1m will be settled in new shares.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Why does this attract me? I think there are plenty of companies and assets out there that are valued too cheaply right now. PHP’s chief executive Harry Hyman says the company has “a strong pipeline of opportunities in the UK and Ireland and are well positioned to continue to grow our portfolio.”

The acquisition only makes a modest addition to Primary Health’s overall portfolio of 516 properties, but it sounds like it could be followed by plenty more.

My main caution is over the current price. PHP shares are on a lofty growth valuation with a trailing P/E of 26. But I’m going to look more closely at this one.

A substitute for cows

My next FTSE 250 pick is Hilton Food Group (LSE: HFG). Hilton has agreed “to acquire the remaining 50% shareholding of leading vegan and vegetarian manufacturer, Dalco Food.

CEO Philip Heffer said the buyout “will further strengthen Hilton’s position within the vegan and vegetarian market, at a time when our customers are increasingly seeking out innovative, high quality vegetarian products at scale.”

Is Hilton’s expansion into this area of the food business a good one? I think it could be, considering the growing movement away from meat products. We only need to look at where the Beyond Meat share price has gone in the US to get a feel for the potential of this market.

We’re looking at a more modest growth valuation here, but there’s also been a fair bit of volatility. Hilton shares have gone nowhere overall since I looked a year ago. And that up and down trend could continue. I’m still tempted, mind.

FTSE 250 property investment

The third acquisition that caught my eye today comes from LondonMetric Property (LSE: LMP). With the retail business so badly hammered by the pandemic lockdown, there must be plenty of commercial properties available at good prices now, right? LondonMetric seems to think so.

The FTSE 250 real estate investment trust has just announced the acquisition of three urban logistics warehouses for a total of £35.4m. One is in Worthing, one in Uckfield, and the third in Exeter. Chief executive Andrew Jones says the three are “in good locations and let on long leases with certainty of income growth.”

What’s the risk? Well, the commercial real estate business faces a very uncertain future. And I think we could be in for a period of stagnation in occupancy and rental incomes. But I can’t help feeling that could make this a good time to buy for those happy with the risk. And I’m a big fan of investment trusts of all varieties.

One FTSE “Snowball Stock” With Runaway Revenues

Looking for new share ideas?

Grab this FREE report now.

Inside, you discover one FTSE company with a runaway snowball of profits.

From 2015-2019…

  • Revenues increased 38.6%.
  • Its net income went up 19.7 times!
  • Since 2012, revenues from regular users have almost DOUBLED

The opportunity here really is astounding.

In fact, one of its own board members recently snapped up 25,000 shares using their own money...

So why sit on the side lines a minute longer?

You could have the full details on this company right now.

Grab your free report – while it’s online.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Beyond Meat, Inc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended LondonMetric Property PLC and Primary Health Properties. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Alan Oscroft