4 FTSE 100 shares to own for 10 years

I’ve been searching the FTSE 100 for the best stocks to buy now. I think these UK blue-chip shares could deliver huge investment returns over the next 10 years.

Discount darling

Discount retail is going from strength to strength in the UK. And I think this makes B&M European Value Retail a top stock to buy for the next decade. Analysts at GlobalData think the discounters’ share of the grocery market will grow by 25% in the five years to 2024.

That’s why this particular FTSE 100 share’s been rapidly expanding its store estate to maximise profits growth. Indeed, it’s opened around 40 new stores over the past year across its B&M and Heron Foods brands to take the number of its British estate to around 1,000 units. A word of warning though. The company faces serious competition from online operators as e-commerce balloons.

A fashionable FTSE 100 share

JD Sports Fashion is another FTSE 100 retail share I’d happily buy for the next 10 years. The casualwear giant specialises in the ‘athleisure’ (formerly known as ‘sports casual’) end of the market, a segment which has grown at a terrific rate in recent years and which is expected to keep expanding.

Grand View Research thinks the industry will grow to $517bn by the middle of the decade, up from $300bn in 2018. JD Sports is one of the market leaders in this arena and stocks many of the latest lines that can’t be found elsewhere. I’d buy it despite the threat of severe supply chain problems due to container shortages and, potentially, further Covid-19 restrictions.

A rock-solid UK share

Taking the stress out of investing is something I try to strive for at every opportunity. And I think National Grid is one of the best stocks to buy for those seeking to make money with little drama.

The company has two tricks up its sleeve on this front. The stable nature of electricity demand means earnings here remain largely unshaken during economic upturns and downturn. The FTSE 100 firm also has exclusive rights to keeping Britain’s power grid up and running, too.

Now, no UK share is completely without risk and National Grid could see its monopoly broken by the regulator later down the line. But, as things stand, I think things look good for investors in this solid blue-chip.

The real thing

Those seeking safe-haven stocks for the next decade might also want to consider buying Coca-Cola HBC. I’ve been praising the soft drinks bottler for years now and have put my money where my mouth is by buying it for my own Stocks and Shares ISA.

Few, if any, fast-moving consumer goods products have the brand power of Coke. And customers are happy to pay a premium for it during good times and bad. This provides the FTSE 100 firm with exceptional earnings visibility. I expect to enjoy excellent returns here despite the risk posed by the growing popularity of low- or no-sugar drinks.