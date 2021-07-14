Should I buy Square stock for my portfolio?

One area of technology I’m bullish on is FinTech (financial technology). In the years ahead, I expect these businesses to have a very disruptive effect on the financial industry.

I own a number of stocks that operate in this space, including PayPal, Mastercard, and Visa. One FinTech stock I don’t own yet however, is Cathie Wood favourite Square (NYSE: SQ). Should I buy the stock for my portfolio? Let’s take a look at the investment case.

What does Square do?

Square has developed innovative payment solutions for both businesses and individuals. For businesses, it offers a range of different solutions designed to improve efficiency. These include contactless card readers that help small retailers complete transactions, and point-of-sale solutions that help businesses manage sales, payments, records, and inventory.

For individuals, it offers the Cash App. This is essentially a digital wallet that allows people to send, spend, and save money in one app. This boasted more than 36m monthly active users at the end of 2020.

Square is also active in the cryptocurrency space. Over the last year, the company has spent over $200m on Bitcoin. Users of the Cash App in the US can also buy and sell crypto through the app.

What I like about Square stock

There are a number of things to like about Square, in my view. For starters, the business has carved out a real niche in the small business payments space. This is an area that’s traditionally been neglected by the banks.

Across the world, millions of businesses now use Square’s payment solutions and the general consensus is that the solutions are very good. On Trustpilot UK, for example, Square has a ‘great’ rating (4.2 out of five) with 84% of businesses saying Square offers an ‘excellent’ service.

It’s worth noting that JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon said he wishes his bank had done what Square has done in the small business space. He also said his bank should be very scared of FinTech players such Square.

Secondly, Square’s growth is very impressive. Between 2017 and 2020, Square grew its revenue from $3.3bn to $9.5bn. That represents annualised growth of 42%. By contrast, rival PayPal achieved annualised revenue growth of 18% over the time period.

Meanwhile, in the company’s latest Q1 results, it reported 44% revenue growth, excluding Bitcoin revenue. Including Bitcoin, revenue growth was 266%.

Risks

One concern for me however is that, unlike PayPal, Square doesn’t have a strong profitability track record. PayPal’s been profitable for years and has delivered consistent growth in net income in recent years. By contrast, Square hit positive net income for the first time in 2019. And last year, net income was down on the 2019 figure.

Another concern for me is the valuation. Currently, Square trades on a forward-looking P/E ratio of about 160. That’s a high valuation. By contrast, PayPal trades on an earnings multiple of about 64. At its current share price, Square has a market-cap of over $100bn.

Should I buy Square shares?

Overall, I think Square’s a very impressive company. However, I don’t see the stock as a ‘strong buy’ right now, simply because the valuation’s so high.

So, I’m going to keep Square on my watchlist for now. If we see another pullback in tech stocks in the near future, I may take another look at the stock.