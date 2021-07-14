2 of the best UK shares to buy for late July!

We’re almost halfway through July and investor appetite for UK shares remains largely muted. Rising global coronavirus infection rates, along with news of runaway inflation, is keeping stock prices from soaring.

Such concerns haven’t stopped me from looking for top British stocks to buy however. That’s not just because I buy equities based on what returns I think I’ll make over the long term, say at least a decade. Over this sort of time horizon, a potentially long and bumpy battle against Covid-19 isn’t likely to make a huge dent in my overall returns.

2 of the best UK stocks to buy now

That said, it’s not always a bad idea to buy UK shares that could spike in value in the near term. That’s as long as investors still takes into consideration a company’s long-term outlook before splashing the cash, of course.

On this basis, here are what I consider to be three of the best UK shares to buy in the second half of July.

On a roll

Window components manufacturer Tyman (LSE: TYMN) has the wind in its sails right now. It recently upgraded its profits forecasts after saying trading during the first four months of 2021 trading was “strongly ahead of expectations.”

Yet the company’s share price has pretty much stagnated since then. However, I think its upcoming interims on Tuesday, 27 July could provide a surge of interest in this UK shares. After all, Tyman has been in the habit of raising estimates in recent times. This has pushed its share price 160% higher over the past year.

It’s true that supply chain issues could harm profits growth to a certain extent. But I’d still be encouraged to buy as market conditions in Tyman’s territories remain solid. In its core US marketplace, housing starts rose a healthy 3.6% in May, underlying the strength of homes demand there.

Working things out

I actually own UK share Games Workshop Group (LSE: GAW) in my Stocks and Shares ISA. So I’ll be very interested to see what the niche retailer has to say when it unpacks full-year results, also on 27 July.

Why did I buy this UK share? Well, as the leading creator and retailer of fantasy wargaming products like the Warhammer series, Games Workshop has built a huge and devoted fanbase. It’s steadily building customer numbers through global expansion too, as well as enhancing its brand by accelerating its drive into other media, such as video games and film.

As an investor also like the terrific progress the business is making in the e-commerce arena. These qualities overrule any fears I have over the growing trade in home-printed 3D models. However, that does remain a risk.

Games Workshop predicted revenues would rise 30% in the financial year to May in its last trading update. I’m expecting this UK retail share to have got the new financial year off to a flyer too later this month.