Space stocks: time to buy?
Unless you’ve managed to avoid the recent news flow, you’ll know that our final frontier is about to get more crowded. Today, I’m looking at how private UK investors like myself can get a slice of the action with space stocks.
Just how hot is space?
Space is very hot. Over recent weeks, some of the most successful businessmen in the world, Amazon‘s former CEO Jeff Bezos, Tesla‘s Elon Musk and the UK’s own Richard Branson have been involved in a battle to reach the stars first.
As things stand, Branson looks likely to win. He’s set to ride in Virgin Galactic‘s ‘space plane’ VSS Unity on 11 July. Just over a week later, fellow billionaire Bezos will take off inside his Blue Origin spacecraft, named New Shepard.
Musk isn’t planning on visiting space himself just yet. That said, he’s announced that SpaceX will launch an all-civilian private mission in orbit by the end of 2021.
But let’s return to earth for a second. Even if the endeavours of Bezos, Branson and Musk are collectively successful, it’ll be a long time before the average worker can start planning for a trip in space. A ticket to ride with Bezos recently sold for a cool $28m.
This isn’t to say I can’t get involved in another way.
Investing in space stocks
Naturally, the options available to grounded UK investors are fairly limited at present. However, there are signs this is changing.
One example, with its fairly memorable ticker, is Procure Space UCITS ETF (LSE: YODA). This US-focused passive fund came to the UK market at the start of June.
Marketed as offering “pureplay exposure to the space economy,” YODA tracks 30 stocks that make a significant amount of revenue from satellite technologies, rocket manufacturing and telecommunications. The ongoing fee of 0.75% is expensive for a fund run by a computer rather than a human. Then again, this isn’t your average FTSE 100 tracker.
Speaking of which, an alternative to YODA is FTSE 100 member Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT). Thanks to being allowed to invest in unquoted companies, SMT has a holding in SpaceX. While there’s no guarantee that performance will be replicated here, this does bode well considering Baillie Gifford’s stonking success to date with Tesla.
Of course, there’s nothing to stop UK investors from investing directly in Virgin Galactic either. Blue Origin, however, is not publicly traded.
How risky is all this?
Like space travel itself, investing in this exciting part of the market is far from risk-free. There’s no guarantee it’ll be as lucrative a theme as, say, cybersecurity, video gaming or electric cars.
While the appearance of YODA suggests that space stocks are set to become more mainstream, we don’t know which of its constituents will thrive and which won’t. For a while, the latter may outnumber the former. We also don’t know how popular this particular fund will be with UK investors and how patient early holders will be. Will the share price get volatile if/when the hype dies down?
Of course, SMT’s performance speaks for itself. While undoubtedly tech-focused, the diversification that comes from not being a pure space play may also be more attractive.
This is why, for now, I’ll stick to drip-feeding my cash into the FTSE 100 constituent.
Our #1 North American Stock For The ‘New-Age Space Race’
Billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg are already betting big money on the ‘new-age space race’, and for one very good reason…
…because this is an industry that according to Morgan Stanley could be worth $1 TRILLION by 2040.
But the problem is most of their investments are in private companies — meaning they’re largely off-limits for everyday investors.
Fortunately, our team of analysts have identified one little-known company that’s at the cutting-edge of the space industry, and is currently trading at what looks like a VERY reasonable valuation…
…for now.
That’s why I want to urge you to check out our premium research on this top North American space stock ASAP.
Simply click here to see find out how you can grab your copy today
John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Paul Summers owns shares in Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Amazon, Tesla, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.