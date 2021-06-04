Why I’m still buying Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

After an incredible run in 2020, the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LSE: SMT) is currently priced at around 1,200p, down considerably from its February all-time high of 1,415p. And I feel the investment trust, managed by Baillie Gifford, provides an opportunity for me at its lower price.

Long-term outlook

The aim of SMT is to be an “actively managed, low-cost investment trust, investing in a high-conviction, global portfolio of companies with the aim of maximising its total return to shareholders over the long term”, according to the April 2021 factsheet. And long term is key here. As such, I have no concerns with the short-term volatility it may currently be experiencing. The trust measures performance over a five-year period. Being a long-term investor, I’m happy with that. And I only have to look at the 100% share price rise in 2020 to see the returns SMT can offer.

So why do I like it for the long term? When looking at the top holdings, I see huge potential. As of April 2021, the portfolio included Tencent, NIO, and Amazon. These companies open avenues for me to the growing tech industry. With the current tech sell-off, I see the exposure SMT can provide to this sector as a good way to diversify my portfolio further, for a good price.

And I like the way the managers think ahead. SMT took the decision to halve its position in Tesla earlier this year, banking a profit before the tech sell-off. Moves like this give me confidence for the future active management of the portfolio.

Risks with Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust

With the above said, I’m aware of the potential risks that come with SMT. First, fund manager James Anderson intends to step down in April 2022. Having spearheaded the rise of the trust, this could arguably leave future performance in question. After all, Anderson was key in the decision to invest in Tesla back in 2013 when the stock was trading at $6. Could his keen eye be a loss in the years ahead?

To add to this, the operation’s large exposure to tech can also be a risk in itself as the current tech sell-off (which my fellow Fool Dylan Hood explained very well) shows. With investor confidence continuing to fall, SMT’s share price could too.

My verdict

The news regarding James Anderson may be a blow for investors. He has delivered incredible returns over his time as fund manager. On top of this, the trust has been volatile recently.

However, as a long-term investor, I’m not put off by this. SMT has a solid track record and I see the current share price as a good opportunity to buy.

The all-time high in February may only be the beginning of what investors could see further down the line. That’s why I’m buying more of the shares now.