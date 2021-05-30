2 UK shares I’d buy in my Stocks and Shares ISA in June

I’m searching UK share markets for top companies to add to my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are two I’m considering adding to my investment portfolio this June:

Jobs giant

I’d very happily buy PageGroup (LSE: PAGE) shares before its next financials come out on Monday, 14 July. The recruiter’s share price has risen 50% over the past 12 months as signs of recovery in employment markets have improved. Indeed, the UK share soared in value last time it updated the market in April. I’m hopeful of another sunny release next month as industry healing continues.

PageGroup saw gross profits move back into growth in the first quarter, those most recent trading numbers showed. And it enjoyed a record month in some of its European and Asian markets. Research suggests that the upswing in the recruitment sector could continue, too. A survey by Manpower showed that 77% of employers expect hiring to return to pre-coronavirus levels by the end of 2021 amid a pick-up in corporate optimism.

Of course PageGroup could encounter difficulties if it fails to find skilled candidates for positions. This could be even more difficult than usual in a post-pandemic world. As another recruitment colossus, Monster, has commented: “the past year of working virtually and pandemic worries has set off a global trend of job-related anxiety” for workers. It may be difficult to match employees and employers in a landscape of changing employee expectations and needs.

Another top UK share on my radar

I think that buying Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LSE: MBH) might prove a clever idea before Thursday, 3 June when it holds its annual general meeting. I’m expecting its latest financial update to confirm that trading has remained strong thanks to fizzy home construction rates in the UK.

Strong updates from some of its industry rivals make me believe that a bubbly update is coming. In late April, Ibstock (a UK share I already own in my Stocks and Shares ISA) said that it was “trading modestly ahead of expectations” so far in 2021. In particular it described brick demand from the new build housing and repairs, maintenance & improvement (RMI) markets as “robust”. And Forterra announced “better than expected trading” last week, with revenues in the first four months of 2021 coming in at around 95% of those in the corresponding period two years ago.

The Michelmersh share price has trended lower in recent weeks despite this bright industry news. I think this gives investors like me a chance to nip in before the market wises up next week. Any policy changes to schemes like Help to Buy, along with a sharp downturn in economic conditions, could significantly hamper demand for its construction products should homebuyer activity subsequently dip. But I still think this UK share, like Ibstock, is a top buy for my ISA right now.