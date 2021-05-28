Cathie Wood-style growth stocks are making a comeback. Here are two I’d buy now
Investors in high-growth, ‘Cathie Wood-style’ stocks have had a tough few months. Since bond yields started rising in mid-February, many of these stocks have fallen 30%+.
Recently, however, there have been signs of a comeback. Since their May lows, stocks such as Twilio, DraftKings, and Roku have all bounced around 20%.
This could be a ‘dead-cat-bounce’, of course. In this inflationary environment, there could be further falls to come for high-growth stocks. Nevertheless, I think it’s worth having a nibble at some of these kinds of stocks right now (with a long-term view). With that in mind, here’s a look at two Cathie Wood-owned, high-growth stocks I’d buy for my own portfolio today.
A top Cathie Wood growth stock
One Cathie Wood growth stock I continue to like from a long-term investment point of view is Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). It’s a Canadian technology company that offers an e-commerce platform. Through this platform, retailers can launch an online store effortlessly.
Shopify has grown at an incredible pace in recent years and the company’s first-quarter 2021 results, posted on 28 April, showed more impressive growth. For the period, total revenue came in at $988.6m, up 110% year-on-year, while gross merchandise volume was $37.3bn, an increase of $19.9bn, or 114%. Operating income for the quarter was $118.9m, or 12% of revenue, versus a loss of $73.2m in Q1 2020.
Looking ahead, I expect Shopify to keep growing at an impressive pace, driven by the growth of the e-commerce industry. This year, Wall Street analysts have pencilled in top-line growth of around 50%.
It’s worth noting that Shopify is an expensive stock. Currently, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is over 300. This adds risk to the investment case.
However, we have seen in recent years that not buying a stock because it has a high P/E ratio can backfire. Amazon has consistently had a high P/E over the last five years and in this time, its share price has risen about 350%. So, I’m willing to have a small nibble at Shopify stock at current levels.
Analysts like this stock
A second Cathie Wood-owned growth stock I’d buy right now is Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS). It’s a social media company that offers a ‘visual discovery’ engine.
This is another company that is generating very impressive growth. Its first-quarter 2021 results, for example, showed revenue growth of 78% year-on-year. Meanwhile, global monthly active users (MAUs) rose 30% to 478m. Looking ahead, Pinterest said it expects revenue growth of around 105% for the second quarter of 2021.
Pinterest is now ramping up the monetisation of its platform. In the first quarter, it achieved average revenue per user (ARPU) of $1.04 globally. There appears to be plenty of room for growth here, however. Rival Facebook currently has an ARPU of around $10.
Pinterest stock is also quite expensive. Currently, PINS sports a forward-looking P/E ratio of about 70. If growth stalls, the stock could take a hit.
I think the long-term growth story here is attractive, however. It’s worth noting that the average analyst price target is $85 – about 33% above the current share price.
Edward Sheldon owns shares in Shopify, Amazon, and Pinterest. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Amazon, Facebook, Pinterest, and Shopify and recommends the following options: short January 2023 $1160 calls on Shopify, long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon, long January 2023 $1140 calls on Shopify, and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.