The Motley Fool

Hargreaves Lansdown investors are buying ITM Power shares. Here’s what I’m doing

Nadia Yaqub | Tuesday, 11th May, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

ITM Power (LSE: ITM) shares seem to be out of favour. The stock has fallen over 20% in one month. But despite this, the share price is still up more than 115% during the past 12 months.

I’d still buy ITM power shares. My view appears to be echoed by users of Hargreaves Lansdown platform. The stock was the most purchased share there last week.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Why have ITM Power shares fallen?

Last year, the share price had a phenomenal run. But at some point the steam was going to run out of the rally. And this is exactly what has happened. ITM Power shares have seen a correction. In other words, the price has declined by more than 10%.

I think there’s bags of potential for this company and this was recognised by other investors too. But I think reality has set in. While the firm is generating some revenue, it’s still loss-making and the route to profitability is likely to take some time. Also, the smart investors who put money into ITM Power shares early may have decided to bank some profits. I don’t blame them, as I’d do the same.

Bull case

At its half-year results in January, the AIM-listed company demonstrated it has a strong backlog and pipeline of contracts. I think this is great for ITM Power’s credibility and positioning as an expert in its field.

It also managed to successfully raise money to boost its technology and manufacturing strategies. This should help the company in the long term as it now has the funding in place to accelerate growth. It won’t be smooth sailing, but it’s taking a step in the right direction.

ITM Power is also developing strategic partnerships with the likes of Linde and Snam. These are large corporations. The fact that these firms have actively decided to partner with a smaller player, I think will boost ITM Power’s reputation.

ITM Motive

Last week, the firm announced that it’s moving ITM Motive into a separate legal entity. It’s worth noting that this segment of the business owns and operates 12 Hydrogen Refuelling Stations (HRS). Of these, eight are currently commissioned with a further four in build or funded. It’s the largest HRS operator in the UK.

ITM Motive will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of ITM Power. This separation makes complete sense to me. It will provide a transparent legal structure for this new firm to scale up. Again it highlights to me that there is significant growth potential for this new entity.

Bear case

As I said, ITM Power is generating some sales but it’s still making a loss. In 2020, it generated approximately £3m in revenue but delivered a pre-tax loss of £30m. It has highlighted that the road to profitability will take time, which may impact the shares.

The stock has been volatile and this could continue. Especially in a company where there are high expectations for growth. Investors like me need to be aware of this before they dip their toes in. This is why I’d only invest what I could afford to lose. The stock is certainly not for the faint-hearted.

Despite these concerns, I think there’s a lot of growth potential in ITM Power and I’d used this dip to snap up some shares.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Nadia Yaqub has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Nadia Yaqub