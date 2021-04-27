The Motley Fool

Is the Kier share price about to recover?

Zaven Boyrazian | Tuesday, 27th April, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The Kier (LSE:KIE) share price has had a rough couple of years. Due to a continual decline in profits, the stock has plummeted by nearly 95% since 2016. But recently, it finally started climbing again. What caused this sudden growth? And should I be adding this stock to my portfolio?

The rising Kier share price

Over the last five years, Kier racked up a lot of debt. But due to its already significant level of leverage, the management team also had to raise capital from shareholders and cut dividends to zero, just to keep the lights on.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Needless to say, this is not the hallmark of a healthy business. And the disruptions from Covid-19 didn’t exactly help matters. In fact, the Kier share price was still heading in a downward trajectory throughout most of 2020. But around the end of October, the stock suddenly started climbing again. And in the fourth quarter of last year, the share price increased by nearly 65%. What happened?

The firm published its full-year 2020 results. They weren’t exactly great, given both revenue and profits continued falling. However, there were some positive signs of recovery thanks to the restructuring process that is still underway. Free cash flow once again became positive, reaching £66m compared to -£89m in 2019. Meanwhile, the management team was able to achieve an annual cost saving of around £100m. And at the same time, Kier secured new contracts to push its order book up to £7.9bn by the end of June last year.

To me, this looks like the start of a potentially successful turnaround. And it seems investors agree because the rising Kier share price appears to have been triggered by the closing of prominent short positions.

What lies ahead?

While these results show some promise, the company still has a long road ahead. Debt levels continued to grow significantly in 2020. And now, these obligations represent nearly 82% of the firm’s capital structure. Given the limited level of underlying profitability, I wouldn’t be surprised if the management team decides to raise additional capital through investors to keep up with interest payments.

But I think it is worth mentioning that the CEO, CFO and Chairman of the board were buying up shares last year. Generally, this is an indicator that the management team believes that the Kier share price is too low and implies that the company can make a comeback.

The Kier share price has its risks

The bottom line

Looking at the most recently published results, it looks like the turnaround plan is starting to bear fruit. As of December 2020, the total order book continued to rise to £8bn, and free cash flow stayed in the green.

However, as encouraging as these figures may be, the high level of debt is concerning, in my opinion. And it will likely require a multi-year process to bring it back under control, as will the recovery of the Kier share price. Personally, I won’t be adding this stock to my portfolio, because I think there are far better investment opportunities out there.

For example...

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Zaven Boyrazian does not own shares in Kier. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Zaven Boyrazian