The Argo Blockchain share price: what’s next and should I buy?

Argo Blockchain (LSE:ARB) is at the forefront of a new world. With so much buzz and activity surrounding the Argo Blockchain share price recently, I want to know what’s next on this digital rollercoaster ride? And should I invest my hard earned money?

A brave new world

Cryptocurrency mining is a sign of the new tech-based world we live in. Argo Blockchain owns banks and banks of specialised computers that work day and night looking to identify and capture cryptocurrency transactions. They then aim to add them to a blockchain ledger. There is a lot of complex mathematics involved hence the need for so much computing power.

Argo Blockchain share price activity

Argo Blockchain became the first company of its type to be listed on the London Stock Exchange back in 2018. It’s share price was just 15p per share in December 2020. By the time February 2021 arrived, it was at an all-time high of 284p per share. That’s close to an 1,800% increase.

As I write, the Argo Blockchain share price is trading for close to 165p per share. Since its high a couple of months ago, its share price has experienced quite the rollercoaster ride with highs and lows. A positive first quarter trading update last month and news of the first clean energy mining pool boosted Argo Blockchain. It was set back recently by Coinbase, the crypto exchange operator, being listed on the stock exchange too. In addition to that, regulatory uncertainty will always affect the crypto sector and that weighs heavily on the share price in my opinion.

Fight or flight?

The Argo Blockchain share price could rise once more. It has had some positive news recently as well as mining success too. Firstly, it announced a partnership with crypto mining building specialists Navier to build a new facility in Texas. This project could boost Argo’s profit and performance massively in my opinion if it takes off. Next, Argo Blockchain has recently committed to a green energy crypto mining facility. There is concern about crypto mining and its impact on the environment, therefore this may go some way to appeasing concerns. Argo will no doubt look to see an upside to profit and performance as well as reducing its carbon emissions.

My concerns with the Argo Blockchain share price and its prospects are linked to the rising costs of its facilities as well as regulatory issues. Mining rigs currently have an average lifespan of just three years and the depreciation value can be somewhat high. For example, the first half of 2020 saw depreciation reported at 26% of its revenue. It also costs money to buy, house, and maintain all these computers. Not to mention the electricity bills!

My verdict on the Argo Blockchain share price

Overall, I am not buoyed by the current Argo Blockchain share price. I do believe it could experience a gain, albeit a modest one. My hesitancy in investing is related to high costs and regulatory uncertainty. I won’t be surprised if the Argo Blockchain share price does meander up and down over the coming months, I just won’t be buying. Here is one more established FTSE 100 stock that I think is cheap right now.