6 days to go! 3 FTSE 100 shares I’d buy before the ISA deadline

There’s a number of FTSE 100 shares I’m considering buying soon. But ISA investors like me don’t have long to make the most of this year’s tax allowance. We have less than a week to fully utilise our £20,000 quota for the 2020–21 tax year before it’s lost forever.

I’ve just put some extra funds in my own Stocks and Shares ISA. And while I don’t have to buy UK shares straight away — just putting money in an ISA is enough to secure what you can of this year’s allowance — I don’t see the point in delaying. My stocks wish list is brimming with top stocks I think could make me terrific long-term returns.

Here are three top-quality FTSE 100 shares I’m thinking of buying in the coming days.

A top stock for tense times

The economic outlook remains packed with peril as the Covid-19 crisis rolls on. This means that UK share investors like me need to remain extra cautious before investing. But one FTSE 100 stock I’d happily buy without any concerns is BAE Systems. As I’ve discussed before, the tense geopolitical background means that major Western nations will have to keep spending heavily on defence. News of fresh missile testing in North Korea in recent days has destabilised the landscape a little bit further too. Be warned, though, that government spending on defence might suffer depending on later changes to foreign policy.

Another FTSE 100 firework

I also believe Unilever is a low-risk pick for these uncertain times. This FTSE 100 company sells a variety of essential personal care and household products which create terrific earnings stability even in tough economic periods. In fact, the unrivalled brand power of products like Dove and Magnum allows the company to effectively lift prices even when broader consumer spending is down, thus allowing profits to keep marching higher. I already own this UK share in my Stocks and Shares ISA. But Unilever’s share price slump since the autumn is tempting me to buy some more. That’s even though signs are emerging that the brand power of firms like this is being chipped away by smaller, local manufacturers.

An excellent UK retail share

JD Sports Fashion is a bit riskier than Unilever and BAE Systems in my book. Its ‘athleisure’ ranges might be highly fashionable at the moment. But the third wave of Covid-19 infections spreading across Europe threatens to derail consumer spending power again in its marketplaces. This could take a swipe out of the company’s profits in the short-to-medium term. That said, I’d still buy this FTSE 100 share for my ISA as demand indicators for the sports fashion market remain extremely encouraging through the middle of the decade at least. On top of this, I like JD Sports’s ambitious approach to foreign expansion. It’s a programme I think could deliver brilliant profits growth and consequently huge shareholder returns.