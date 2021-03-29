Hargreaves Lansdown investors are still buying Argo Blockchain. Should I?

Bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain (LSE: ARB) continues to be in demand from retail investors. In fact, it was the fourth most popular buy on investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown last week. Only Rolls-Royce, Cineworld, and IAG were attracting more interest. Should I be joining the queue?

72-bagger!

It’s not hard to see the attraction. Regardless of what anyone thinks of Bitcoin, the performance of the Argo Blockchain share price has been staggering. This is a company that’s traded at 3p a pop within the last year. At the close of play last Friday, the very same stock was valued at 220p each. Put another way, a £1,000 investment last July would now be worth around £72,000!

This kind of return clearly illustrates the extent to which anything related to cryptocurrencies has captured the investing community’s attention. It’s also more evidence that catching an emerging theme early on can, with a fair dollop of luck, be life-changing.

Argo Blockchain: opportunity knocks?

There are a few general reasons why Argo Blockchain might remain on the ‘top buy’ list. For one, the share price is actually 20% below where it was in mid-February. This arguably provides any prospective buyers with a golden opportunity to ‘buy the dip’. As strategies go, this has worked brilliantly in many (most) shares over the last year.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that the forthcoming ISA deadline (5 April) could see a huge amount of cash hit the market and be invested in popular stocks. This could be compounded a day later as people take advantage of their 2021/22 ISA allowance!

The arrival of investment banks on the scene could also provide support for the cryptocurrency’s price going forward. Bitcoin’s value may rise and fall by double-digit percentages in a single day, but having JP Morgan and co now fighting its corner has given it a shot of credibility in the market.

Beware the spike

Naturally, no investment is risk-free and Argo Blockchain is no exception. While further gains definitely can’t be ruled out, I think it’s vital to keep a few things in mind.

First, the recent volatility of ARB’s share price suggests only those with exceptionally strong stomachs should consider getting involved at this stage. At some point, all but the most bullish investors will want to take profit. Actually, it’s worth noting that ARB was the second most popular sell on Hargreaves Lansdown last week too. An orderly exit could quickly become a stampede.

Second, Argo Blockchain’s valuation is closely associated with the Bitcoin price. In practice, this means the company can execute its strategy perfectly and still get into difficulties if the cryptocurrency craze were to pass. Although 2020 reminded us that no company is ever fully in control of its fate, this correlation concerns me.

A third thing to be aware of is the growing unease over the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining. While the move to renewable energy sources should help address this, it may not come quick enough for some investors. And that may come to haunt Argo.

Quite where the Argo Blockchain share price goes over the next few weeks and months is impossible to say. Even so, I wouldn’t buy the shares now with money I couldn’t afford to lose. The time to be greedy, I think, was last year.