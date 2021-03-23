The Motley Fool

ISA investing: 2 penny stocks I’d buy for the new bull market

Royston Wild | Tuesday, 23rd March, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The deadline by which ISA investors must use this tax year’s allowance is fast approaching. I’m on the hunt for some top UK shares to buy before the 5 April finishing date. Some of them are attractive penny stocks, too, companies whose prices I think could surge during the new bull market.

I don’t know when the new bull market will begin. But history shows that stock markets have always risen strongly as the economic cycle moves from recession and back into growth. I’m confident that the following penny stocks could soar in value during the 2020s. I think buying them today could end up making me a fortune.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

#1: The Russian e-revolution

Getting exposure to the e-commerce explosion is a brilliant investment idea in my opinion. I’ve chosen to do this is by buying shares which provide logistics and warehouses services in Britain like Clipper Logistics. I’ve tipped Tritax Eurobox as a buy, too, a property giant which offers the same services on mainland Europe.

I believe that buying Raven Property Group (LSE: RAV) is another great way to play the e-retail boom. This is a penny stock which owns and operates a string of warehousing assets in Russia.

On the one hand, investing in companies operating in Russia can be risky. The country’s economic fortunes are tied very closely to energy prices. And this could be a problem for Raven investors as the world moves towards renewable power sources and away from fossil fuels. Still, I think the rate at which the Russian online retail market is expected to rise over the next few years (at least) still makes this UK property share worthy of serious attention.

Man sat at laptop computer using credit card to pay online using mobile phone

The experts at Statista, for example, describe Russia as “one of the major emerging online commerce markets worldwide.” As a result they think e-retail there will more than treble in size between 2020 and 2024, to 7.2trn roubles. It’s a theme which Raven, whose properties are concentrated on the metropolitan areas of St Petersburg and Moscow, is well placed to exploit. Of course, investing in emerging markets brings its own risks, including less stringent regulations, foreign exchange considerations, and political risk.

#2: Another top penny stock

I also think the Nanoco Group (LSE: NANO) share price could soar during the new bull market.

This penny stock manufactures cadmium-free quantum dots and other nano-materials. These are used in the production of displays, advanced electronics, lighting, and biological imaging. Nanoco has well over 700 patents in the fast-growing nano-materials industry, a market which will looks bound to pick up further during the eventual economic upturn.

I also think the new agreement Nanoco signed with microchips giant STMicroelectronics last May is encouraging. The five-year framework agreement will see the penny stock company develop and supply nano-materials for a variety of infra-red sensing applications. Bear in mind, though, that Nanoco is reliant upon a small number of key customers to drive revenues. The loss of a critical US customer a year ago took a huge bite out of billings last year. Losing another client could be bad news for the share price.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Royston Wild owns shares of Clipper Logistics. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Clipper Logistics. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Royston Wild