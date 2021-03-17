The Motley Fool

If I’d bought IAG shares a decade ago, here’s how much I’d be in profit

Jonathan Smith | Wednesday, 17th March, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

As an investor, I aim to think long term about the stocks I buy. This is easier said than done, especially if the stocks are quite volatile. Swings both to a high profit or a high loss can make me want to sell out. However, looking at past performance can help to show me that I can ride out short-term movements. For example, what if I’d bought shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group (LSE:IAG) exactly a decade ago?

Rewinding 10 years

I’m sure you’d agree that the world was a very different place in March 2011. Before I let my mind drift too much to those hazy days, let’s get back to business! IAG shares closed at 149p on March 18 2011, and are currently trading at 216p. So over the decade, I’d be up 45%. Annualised, this is a 4.5% return, but doesn’t include dividends

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Although the company isn’t currently paying a dividend, it has done for periods during the last decade, so my actual profit would be higher than just the 45% mentioned above. 

This return is actually very impressive, given the events that have occurred during this period. The obvious one that comes to mind is the impact of the pandemic over the past year. IAG shares started 2020 comfortably above the 400p mark, but due to lockdown and restrictions on international travel, we saw the share price tumble. Full-year 2020 results showed a revenue drop of 69.2%, with a large loss of €7.4bn.

If I’d been holding IAG shares over the past year, I might have been tempted to sell. During Q4 last year, the share price dropped below 100p. At this stage, I would have been in the red. But having a long-term mindset would have come in handy. Remaining patient allowed time for the shares to recover back above 200p.

Should I hold IAG shares for the next decade?

Looking forward from here, is it worth holding IAG shares for another decade? Personally, I think so. Events like the pandemic are once in a generation. IAG has managed to survive the worst of it, and has taken steps to improve the balance sheet. €2.74bn of capital was raised last year to help liquidity, and non-fuel costs were cut by 37.1%.

After the dip should also come the surge. So for 2021, I think IAG shares could benefit from the pent-up demand of both business and leisure travel. Beyond 2021, it’s hard to predict, but at a basic level I can’t see global demand for flying dropping significantly over the next decade. 

But bouncing back will still take time and this remains a risk.

Yet I think the main risk for IAG shares looking forward is the decisions taken on strategy. The group has leant on long-haul flights (mainly via British Airways) as the profitable area in the fleet. Short-haul traffic via Aer Lingus relies more heavily on volume of passengers. With the recent purchase of Air Europa, I’m not sure where this sits. It’s in the top three domestic carriers in Spain, but also flies to the US and South America. I think the group needs to have a clearer vision going forward on what area to specialise in.

Overall, I’d buy IAG shares now for the next decade, given the performance and resilience shown by the company.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

jonathansmith1 has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jonathan Smith