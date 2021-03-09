The Motley Fool

3 cheap UK shares I’d buy before the Stocks and Shares ISA deadline

Royston Wild | Tuesday, 9th March, 2021

Image source: Getty Images

The 5 April deadline is fast approaching for this year’s ISA allowance, and I’m looking for some of the best UK shares to buy at low cost. Here are three cheap British stocks I’m thinking of adding to my Stocks and Shares ISA.

#1: A brilliant retailer

People are spending more and more money on their pets and UK shares like Pets at Home are reaping the benefits. This particular retailer sells a broad range of products to keep our animals happy and healthy. It offers veterinary and grooming services as well. And so it’s known as the go-to destination for all of our pets’ needs is a huge selling point. This offers plenty of cross-selling opportunities for the retailer too.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

That’s not to say Pets at Home doesn’t face competitive pressures of course. E-tail giant Amazon for instance sells many of the same product categories as the British retailer. It also offers the same sort of subscription plans on many pet-related products.

That’s a big risk, but I still think Pets at Home’s cheap share price makes it an attractive pick today. It trades on a sub-1 price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.7 for the upcoming financial year beginning April.

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog

#2: A top UK property share

As e-commerce goes from strength to strength, I’m considering buying shares in Urban Logistics REIT as well. Why? Well, this UK share provides small distribution spaces that allow retailers and couriers to get online purchases to their buyers.

The company continues to expand its estate at a lively pace too, making the most of this exploding market. Though there’s always the risk that expanding at the wrong point of the property cycle could harm investor returns.

For the financial year beginning April 2021, Urban Logistics trades on a PEG valuation of 0.5. The property play also offers a mighty 6.3% dividend yield. I think this sort of value is hard to ignore.

#3: A monster stock

I already own Games Workshop Group in my Stocks and Shares ISA. But, at current prices, I’m seriously thinking of adding to my holdings. This other UK retail share trades on a forward PEG multiple of just 0.6 times. I don’t believe this reading reflects the terrific progress the company’s made to expand its international footprint or to embrace e-commerce.

I also don’t think the current valuation sums up its market-leading position in the fantasy wargaming sphere. Not to mention the unrivalled customer loyalty it consequently enjoys.

Of course Games Workshop also comes with risk attached. Global expansion doesn’t come cheap after all, and investment in new territories might not always work out as planned. And because the company sources most of its products abroad, it faces the threat of currency-related headwinds on the bottom line. That said, I still think it’s a compelling buy at recent prices.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild owns shares of Games Workshop. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Amazon. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of Games Workshop and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Where to invest £1,000 right now

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his select team of expert analysts at The Motley Fool UK have just revealed 6 "Best Buy" shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more top stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio in this market, then I have some good news for your today -- because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Royston Wild