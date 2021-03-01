The Motley Fool

Dirt-cheap UK shares I’d buy ahead of the stock market recovery

Rupert Hargreaves | Monday, 1st March, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

I believe as the UK economy comes out of lockdown, we’ll see a stock market recovery as well. As such, I’m looking for dirt-cheap UK shares to buy to capitalise on this recovery. Of course, this is just my opinion, and there’s no guarantee we’ll see either an economic or a stock market recovery over the next few weeks and months. 

Dirt-cheap UK shares

One sector where I believe there’s plenty of value to be found right now is the UK homebuilding sector. With that in mind, I’d buy housebuilders Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV), Persimmon (LSE: PSN) and Taylor Wimpey (LSE: TW) for my portfolio to capitalise on the stock market recovery.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

The UK housing market is structurally undersupplied. This is driving up home prices, and it’s unlikely to change anytime soon. Despite government policies to encourage homebuilding, strict planning regulations and population growth are two headwinds preventing builders from meeting rising demand. As well as these factors, government initiatives such as the Help to Buy scheme and low-interest rates have helped push prices higher. 

However, past performance should never be used as a guide to future potential. So, while home prices have risen almost continually for the past few decades, there’s no guarantee this trend will continue indefinitely. Despite the factors outlined above, a sudden financial crisis or boom in house construction could send the market lower. 

Stock market recovery 

I think Barratt, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey are all well-placed to navigate these risks. All three also concentrate on the lower end of the housing market where demand is greatest.

For example, in 2020, Taylor’s average selling price was £288k, Persimmon’s was £230k and Barratt’s was £284k. This end of the market has been much more resilient throughout the economic cycle in the past than higher-end properties. That said, this hasn’t been the case over the past 12 months. Research shows properties costing more than £1m outperformed the rest of the market in 2020. This illustrates both the risks and opportunities these businesses face.  

Despite these challenges, government forecasts suggest the UK will need at least 300,000 new homes every year. As some of the largest housebuilders in the country, I think Barratt, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey will benefit from this demand. 

Also, they’ve all shown a willingness to distribute large amounts of cash to investors when times are good. City analysts have pencilled in dividend yields of 3.7%, 9% and 5% respectively in 2021. These projections look attractive compared to the current interest rate environment.

Nevertheless, they’re only projections at this point. There’s no guarantee any of the three companies will meet these targets. If the economy deteriorates further, they may even skip dividend payments altogether.

Overall, despite the risks they face, I’d buy shares in Barratt, Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey as a way to capitalise on a potential stock market recovery over the next few months.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Where to invest £1,000 right now

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his select team of expert analysts at The Motley Fool UK have just revealed 6 "Best Buy" shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more top stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio in this market, then I have some good news for your today -- because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves