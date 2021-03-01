The Motley Fool

2 Cathie Wood ARK stocks I’d buy today

Edward Sheldon, CFA | Monday, 1st March, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Cathie Wood is one of the biggest names in investing right now. It’s not hard to see why. Over the last year, her ARK Innovation ETF has returned 144% for investors.

Here, I’m going to highlight two Wood-owned stocks I’d buy for my own portfolio today. Both have done well over the last year. However, I also believe they’ve a lot of growth ahead.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

A top Cathie Wood stock

One Wood stock I like a lot is Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). The leading provider of virtual healthcare services is currently the fourth largest position in the ARK Innovation ETF.

The reason I’m bullish here is I expect the virtual healthcare industry to grow substantially in the years ahead. Ultimately, telemedicine is a win for both patients and healthcare companies. For patients, it’s more convenient. Meanwhile, for healthcare professionals, it’s far more time-effective. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global virtual healthcare market will roughly triple between now and 2026.

TDOC posted a strong set of fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results last week. For Q4, revenue was up 145% year-on-year to $383m with total visits up 139% to 3m. For the full year, revenue was up 98% year-on-year to $1,094m with total visits up 156% to 10.6m. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $126.8m compared to $31.8m for 2019.

There are some risks to be aware of here. One is the valuation. Currently, TDOC has a market-cap of $33bn which equates to a forward-looking price-to-sales ratio of about 17. That’s a high valuation. If future results are disappointing, the shares could fall. The company is also facing competition from the likes of CVS Health.

Overall, however, I think the long-term story here is very attractive. I see the recent share price weakness as a buying opportunity.

An e-commerce powerhouse

Another Wood stock I’m excited about is e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). The business makes it easy for merchants to build digital storefronts and manage their online operations. Shopify is currently a top 10 holding in both the ARK Innovation ETF and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF.

The reason I like SHOP is that I expect the e-commerce industry to get much much bigger in the years ahead. By 2027, the global market is set to be worth around $10trn, up from around $4trn in 2020, driven by escalating mobile usage. This market growth should benefit Shopify.

Recent Q4 and full-year results here were impressive. Revenue for Q4 was up 94% to $978m while full-year revenue was up 86% to $2.3bn. The company did warn, however, that sales growth could moderate in 2021 as some consumer spending moves back to retail stores.

Like TDOC, Shopify is an expensive stock. Currently, it has a market-cap of $157bn and sports a price-to-sales ratio of 38. So, there’s certainly some valuation risk here. Another risk to consider is competition in the e-commerce space. Recently, Amazon acquired Selz, a company that also helps businesses launch their own online stores. This suggests Amazon is planning to compete more directly with SHOP.

Given the high valuation, this isn’t a growth stock I’d load up on. However, after the recent share price pullback, I’d be happy to buy a small position for my portfolio.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Edward Sheldon owns shares in Amazon, Teladoc Health and Shopify. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Amazon, Shopify, and Teladoc Health and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Where to invest £1,000 right now

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his select team of expert analysts at The Motley Fool UK have just revealed 6 "Best Buy" shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more top stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio in this market, then I have some good news for your today -- because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA