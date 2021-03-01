2 Cathie Wood ARK stocks I’d buy today

Cathie Wood is one of the biggest names in investing right now. It’s not hard to see why. Over the last year, her ARK Innovation ETF has returned 144% for investors.

Here, I’m going to highlight two Wood-owned stocks I’d buy for my own portfolio today. Both have done well over the last year. However, I also believe they’ve a lot of growth ahead.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit! According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air… And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

A top Cathie Wood stock

One Wood stock I like a lot is Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). The leading provider of virtual healthcare services is currently the fourth largest position in the ARK Innovation ETF.

The reason I’m bullish here is I expect the virtual healthcare industry to grow substantially in the years ahead. Ultimately, telemedicine is a win for both patients and healthcare companies. For patients, it’s more convenient. Meanwhile, for healthcare professionals, it’s far more time-effective. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global virtual healthcare market will roughly triple between now and 2026.

TDOC posted a strong set of fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results last week. For Q4, revenue was up 145% year-on-year to $383m with total visits up 139% to 3m. For the full year, revenue was up 98% year-on-year to $1,094m with total visits up 156% to 10.6m. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $126.8m compared to $31.8m for 2019.

There are some risks to be aware of here. One is the valuation. Currently, TDOC has a market-cap of $33bn which equates to a forward-looking price-to-sales ratio of about 17. That’s a high valuation. If future results are disappointing, the shares could fall. The company is also facing competition from the likes of CVS Health.

Overall, however, I think the long-term story here is very attractive. I see the recent share price weakness as a buying opportunity.

An e-commerce powerhouse

Another Wood stock I’m excited about is e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). The business makes it easy for merchants to build digital storefronts and manage their online operations. Shopify is currently a top 10 holding in both the ARK Innovation ETF and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF.

The reason I like SHOP is that I expect the e-commerce industry to get much much bigger in the years ahead. By 2027, the global market is set to be worth around $10trn, up from around $4trn in 2020, driven by escalating mobile usage. This market growth should benefit Shopify.

Recent Q4 and full-year results here were impressive. Revenue for Q4 was up 94% to $978m while full-year revenue was up 86% to $2.3bn. The company did warn, however, that sales growth could moderate in 2021 as some consumer spending moves back to retail stores.

Like TDOC, Shopify is an expensive stock. Currently, it has a market-cap of $157bn and sports a price-to-sales ratio of 38. So, there’s certainly some valuation risk here. Another risk to consider is competition in the e-commerce space. Recently, Amazon acquired Selz, a company that also helps businesses launch their own online stores. This suggests Amazon is planning to compete more directly with SHOP.

Given the high valuation, this isn’t a growth stock I’d load up on. However, after the recent share price pullback, I’d be happy to buy a small position for my portfolio.