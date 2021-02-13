Why I’d buy dividend shares with more than just high yields in this stock market recovery

When buying dividend shares to make a passive income, it’s always tempting to simply purchase the highest-yielding stocks around. While this can mean a generous income stream in the short run, it doesn’t necessarily produce growing and resilient dividends over the long run.

As such, it could be prudent to focus on more than just a company’s yield. Especially since the UK economy faces an uncertain future. By analysing its financial position, diversity and profit potential, it may be possible to build an income portfolio that offers a generous return with less risk.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit! According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air… And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Considering risk when buying dividend shares

Clearly, it’s never possible to eliminate risk when buying dividend shares. There’s always an ongoing threat that a company will run into financial trouble. Or it could change its strategy. Either could lead to a lack of dividend payouts.

However, this risk can be reduced through analysing a company’s financial position. For example, a business that has a solid balance sheet and strong cash flow may be more likely to maintain dividend payouts in a tough period. By contrast, a company with large debts and weak cash flow may resort to cutting dividends when operating conditions are challenging.

Furthermore, dividend shares that operate in a wide range of regions and markets may offer less risk than their peers. They may be less susceptible to an economic slowdown than their sector peers. They may also be more flexible in changing their business models to adapt to evolving customer tastes. This point may be especially relevant in today’s operating environment. Certainly when many consumers are changing their shopping preferences.

Dividend growth opportunities

A high yield that doesn’t grow may also become less appealing over the long run. As such, buying dividend shares with the capacity to raise their shareholder payouts at a faster rate than inflation may be relatively appealing. With monetary policy across the world currently being loose, this point may become increasingly pertinent should there be an increase in the rate of inflation.

Of course, identifying dividend growth shares can be tough. It relies on a judgment from an investor as to whether a business can raise its profitability to be able to afford a higher shareholder payout.

Analysing specific industries and learning which companies may have a competitive advantage is important. By doing so, it may be possible to unearth stocks that offer the greatest chance of higher dividends in the long run.

Building a resilient passive income

Although dividend shares can offer a resilient passive income, some companies will inevitably fail to make their shareholder payouts at times. Therefore, it’s always important to diversify among a range of companies and sectors when building an income portfolio. Doing so could lead to a more resilient and robust passive income in the long term.