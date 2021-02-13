The Motley Fool

Why I’d buy dividend shares with more than just high yields in this stock market recovery

Peter Stephens | Saturday, 13th February, 2021

Image source: Getty Images.

When buying dividend shares to make a passive income, it’s always tempting to simply purchase the highest-yielding stocks around. While this can mean a generous income stream in the short run, it doesn’t necessarily produce growing and resilient dividends over the long run.

As such, it could be prudent to focus on more than just a company’s yield. Especially since the UK economy faces an uncertain future. By analysing its financial position, diversity and profit potential, it may be possible to build an income portfolio that offers a generous return with less risk.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Considering risk when buying dividend shares

Clearly, it’s never possible to eliminate risk when buying dividend shares. There’s always an ongoing threat that a company will run into financial trouble. Or it could change its strategy. Either could lead to a lack of dividend payouts.

However, this risk can be reduced through analysing a company’s financial position. For example, a business that has a solid balance sheet and strong cash flow may be more likely to maintain dividend payouts in a tough period. By contrast, a company with large debts and weak cash flow may resort to cutting dividends when operating conditions are challenging.

Furthermore, dividend shares that operate in a wide range of regions and markets may offer less risk than their peers. They may be less susceptible to an economic slowdown than their sector peers. They may also be more flexible in changing their business models to adapt to evolving customer tastes. This point may be especially relevant in today’s operating environment. Certainly when many consumers are changing their shopping preferences.

Dividend growth opportunities

A high yield that doesn’t grow may also become less appealing over the long run. As such, buying dividend shares with the capacity to raise their shareholder payouts at a faster rate than inflation may be relatively appealing. With monetary policy across the world currently being loose, this point may become increasingly pertinent should there be an increase in the rate of inflation.

Of course, identifying dividend growth shares can be tough. It relies on a judgment from an investor as to whether a business can raise its profitability to be able to afford a higher shareholder payout.

Analysing specific industries and learning which companies may have a competitive advantage is important. By doing so, it may be possible to unearth stocks that offer the greatest chance of higher dividends in the long run.

Building a resilient passive income

Although dividend shares can offer a resilient passive income, some companies will inevitably fail to make their shareholder payouts at times. Therefore, it’s always important to diversify among a range of companies and sectors when building an income portfolio. Doing so could lead to a more resilient and robust passive income in the long term.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

The renowned analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Peter Stephens